Christmas Celebrations In Bangalore That Are Sure To Light Up One's Holidays

Christmas is just around the corner and it is time to be merry. Christmas celebrations in Bangalore might not be as grand as in Goa or Kolkata, but it has its own attractions too. For those staying in and around the city of Bangalore for the Christmas holidays and searching for "Christmas celebrations near me," here is a list of options for them to celebrate December 25.

Christmas in Bangalore at Phoenix Marketcity

Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru has a lot of amazing activities and shows lined up for the festive season from December 6 to 29. With beautiful Christmas decorations already in place, the place looks no less than a Christmas wonderland. They will also reportedly be unveiling the latest Christmas tree in the country this year which has a height of 75 feet. They have also arranged for a European themed Christmas market to satisfy one's shopping pangs. The celebrations this year will be reportedly inaugurated by International Carnival dancers followed by carol singing, a juggling act and a special appearance by Santa Claus. This is one of the best places to be for Christmas celebrations in Bangalore.

Also Read: Deerfield Lights Are A Major Holiday Destination For Tourists, Read Here For Details

Christmas in Bangalore at the Christmas cake & Food festival

What is a celebration without food? For this reason, Bangalore city has come up with a food festival for the foodies of the city from December 20 to January 5. The festival goes on for 17 days and celebrates the rich culinary diversity of India. Not only Christmas-themed food, but the festival also has food prepared form all kinds of Indian cuisines to satisfy the tastebuds of all kinds of foodies. The event is also full of other kinds of activities which the people can indulge in. Hence, for all the foodies and Christmas enthusiasts, the Christmas Cake & Food Festival in Bangalore is the place to be.

Also Read: Christmas Gifts For Men That Will Definitely Put A Smile On Their Face

Festival For All-Xmas

This event will be hosted only on December 25. It is about bringing joy to the less underprivileged section of society by donating and contributing. The first location will be an old age home in Bannerghatta road where children from Shanti Nagar orphanage will also join. The second location will be another old age home in Whitefield where children from Mahadevpura orphanage will join. The agenda for the event includes decorating the old age homes, dressing up the children as Santa Claus, keeping the gifts ready, serving lunch to the children and senior citizens and, arranging other fun activities for them. After visiting the old homes the children will be taken to Panathur where a huge Christmas tree will be decorated and later dinner will be served to them.

Also Read: Christmas Pudding Recipe To Try Out This Festive Season

Also Read: British Royals Making Christmas Pudding Together Leaves Netizens In Awe