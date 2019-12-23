Christmas Celebration In Delhi 2019 - The Best Places To Embrace The Festive Vibes

Christmas in Delhi has always been something to look forward to. The chilly winter makes for the perfect Christmas weather and Delhi is always ready to party. For all the party animals in the city, here are some places where one can spend their Christmas Night:

Midnight Mass celebrations

For this Christmas one can head down to The Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas eve and be a part of the Eucharist Mass. It is also the biggest church in Delhi which is decorated beautifully for the occasion. One can have true Christmas feels with singing carols and ending the mass with delicious cake and coffee. The celebration will start from 11 p.m. onwards on December 24.

Jingle Day Jam 2019

Last year this was a huge success and The OddEven band have come back with their Christmas celebration. They have arranged for an energetic jamming session with the best DJs in town. Not only that, but they have also arranged for delicious food and drinks. The event will be held on December 25 and the tickets start from ₹1200 per person.

Christmas Eve with Santa

For a luxurious Christmas celebration in Delhi, Umrao has come up with the perfect celebration. Their Christmas party package includes an extensive buffet lunch and dinner along with unlimited drinks. The package also includes an overnight stay with unlimited access to pool, spa and gymnasium. The event will take place on December 24 and 25. The price of the package is ₹ 7,999.

An Evening with Santa

The event will take place at Panache Banquets in Kaushambi. The party, organised by Eventiana, is a Christmas themed party with unlimited food, activities for adults as well as kids. Special activities include Paper Dance for Couples, Best dressed Couple Competition, Kids Games, Magic Show, Secret Santa and many more. The price for the package is ₹ 2000.

