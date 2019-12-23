Christmas Celebration In Delhi: Head To These Parties This Festive Season

Delhi has been the hot spot for parties during festive celebrations. For the people who are currently planning to continue the celebrations this Christmas Eve, here is a list of some special Christmas parties in Delhi. Read more to know about some Christmas parties in Delhi.

Also Read | China Denies Allegations Of Forced Labour At Prison After Christmas Card Message Surfaces

Also Read | Christmas Vacation: Top 5 Global Tourist Hotspots To Visit During Christmas Vacation

Christmas Celebrations in Delhi

Hyatt Regency – The Biggest Christmas Family Carnival

Location: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road, Delhi

Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

Price per pass: ₹ 5750 plus taxes (with alcohol)

₹ 4750 plus taxes (without alcohol)

For kids (ages 2 to 12 years) – ₹ 2,000 plus taxes

To add more magic to the festive time of the year, Hyatt Regency Delhi has planned a great gig which is one of the most extravagant carnivals of this year. From children to adults, this festival the people want to celebrate with the true sense of Christmas festivity. Be a sport and spend your day with your loved ones by being a part of this mindblowing party which also has a number of interactive activities such as tree lighting, Santa’s grotto, Masterchef challenges, singalong Christmas carols, and much more!



The Imperial – A Christmas Staycation

Location: Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price Per Pass: INR 23,999 (for a couple) per room per night

If one wishes to spend a chill and laid back Christmas this season, the Imperial at Janpath is hosting a perfect Christmas party in Delhi. It’s not only a simple social gathering but an extravagant celebration. The attendants of the party get are eligible for a night’s stay in the hotel, a lavish Christmas Eve dinner, and an extensive buffet along with exciting surprises for kids as well. So grab your tickets before they are sold out!

Panache Banquets – An Evening With Santa

Location: 19 Ashoka Road, The Royal Plaza Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Tickets Starting From: INR 1,500 per person

If one is looking for a great Christmas celebration in Delhi, Panache banquets are certainly there for you. An Evening With Santa on Christmas eve will be taken care by the theme-based Christmas party organized by Eventiana. This particular party features unlimited food along with unending fun-filled activities for adults, kids, and couples as well. To get a great deal on the passes, grab the early bird passes for a ticket to an exhilarating Christmas carnival in Delhi.

Also Read | Nagaland: People Prepare For Christmas Celebration Amidst Nation-wide CAA Protest

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Is All About Health; Her Christmas Gifts For Her Family Are Proof

Also Read | Christmas Songs That Were Chart-topping Holiday Music Hits And People Love It