Christmas Cookies Recipes For Delicious Treats This Holiday Season

Cookies are enjoyed by many people and are a temptation for those who cannot do without something sweet to snack on. Christmas brings mirth, cheer, and a desire to munch on tasty treats. Since the taste of these snacks increases manifold when they are the labour of love and perseverance, here is a delicious Christmas cookie recipe that one can use to their full advantage this holiday season and make gorgeous and delectable treats for the friends and family.

How to make lip-smacking Christmas cookies at home easily

Materials required:

· 1 cup of butter

· ½ cup of sugar

· 1 tsp. vanilla extract

· One large egg

· 3 cups all rising flour

· ½ tsp. baking powder

· A pinch of salt

· Frosting to decorate as per choice

Method:

· As the first step, you need to preheat the oven at 350 F.

· In a large mixing bowl, the butter and the sugar must be added. Then, they need to be blended and creamed together until they make a smooth mixture. This can be done in three ways - first, by using a stand mixer or second, by an electric hand mixer on low speed, or by hand using a whisk.

· Once the butter and the sugar are completely blended, one needs to add the vanilla extract and the egg. The blending must continue till a pale yellow mix with a fluffy texture is achieved.

· Then, one must add in the dry ingredients - the flour, salt, and baking powder. Using light strokes, the mixture should be combined until it just comes together.

· The dough needs to be separated into four equal parts, and each individual part should be wrapped in a plastic wrap and chilled in the fridge for about 30 mins.

· Taking the dough out of the fridge, it should be placed on a lightly floured surface, and then rolled out. With the help of a cookie-cutter of the desired shape, one can cut out the cookies and place them on a tray covered in baking paper.

· The cookies should be chilled for another 10 mins.

· Then, in the preheated oven, the cookies should be placed for about 10 to 20 minutes. This can change from oven to oven, so it is advised that one keeps a watch on the cookies at the 10-minute mark.

· Place the cookies on a cooling rack. They can be decorated in various festive ways.

· The delicious Christmas cookies are ready to be served.

