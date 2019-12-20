The Debate
Christmas Cookies Recipes For Delicious Treats This Holiday Season

Festivals

Christmas calls for delicious, sugary fun in the form of cakes and cookies. Below is an easy and simple cookie recipe for tasty Christmas cookies every time.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
christmas cookies

Cookies are enjoyed by many people and are a temptation for those who cannot do without something sweet to snack on. Christmas brings mirth, cheer, and a desire to munch on tasty treats. Since the taste of these snacks increases manifold when they are the labour of love and perseverance, here is a delicious Christmas cookie recipe that one can use to their full advantage this holiday season and make gorgeous and delectable treats for the friends and family.

How to make lip-smacking Christmas cookies at home easily

Materials required:

· 1 cup of butter

· ½ cup of sugar

· 1 tsp. vanilla extract

· One large egg

· 3 cups all rising flour

· ½ tsp. baking powder

· A pinch of salt

· Frosting to decorate as per choice

Method:

· As the first step, you need to preheat the oven at 350 F.

· In a large mixing bowl, the butter and the sugar must be added. Then, they need to be blended and creamed together until they make a smooth mixture. This can be done in three ways - first, by using a stand mixer or second, by an electric hand mixer on low speed, or by hand using a whisk.

· Once the butter and the sugar are completely blended, one needs to add the vanilla extract and the egg. The blending must continue till a pale yellow mix with a fluffy texture is achieved.

· Then, one must add in the dry ingredients - the flour, salt, and baking powder. Using light strokes, the mixture should be combined until it just comes together.

· The dough needs to be separated into four equal parts, and each individual part should be wrapped in a plastic wrap and chilled in the fridge for about 30 mins.

· Taking the dough out of the fridge, it should be placed on a lightly floured surface, and then rolled out. With the help of a cookie-cutter of the desired shape, one can cut out the cookies and place them on a tray covered in baking paper.

· The cookies should be chilled for another 10 mins.

· Then, in the preheated oven, the cookies should be placed for about 10 to 20 minutes. This can change from oven to oven, so it is advised that one keeps a watch on the cookies at the 10-minute mark.

· Place the cookies on a cooling rack. They can be decorated in various festive ways.

· The delicious Christmas cookies are ready to be served.

