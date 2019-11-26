Gift Ideas: Don't Scratch Your Head For Your Secret Santa At Office This Christmas

Christmas brings happiness for everyone especially for those working in corporate offices, most offices follow the annual secret Santa ritual where everybody receives gifts with the surprise element of not knowing from whom you received your gift. If you are somebody who doesn't like to interrogate everyone at your office or at your apartment to see what they like just to stress over the perfect gift then use these gift ideas for your secret Santa gift buying goals.

Books

Everybody likes books, be it comics, manga, novels, self-help books, best sellers, fiction or crime series. Even if you don't know what the person may like, you can give him/her a Kindle to read the books online. This could be a sweet gesture to make somebody remember you forever as not just anyone gifts books or Kindle.

Crystal home decor

Home decor items are the most generic items to gift to the office employees as it is not only pretty but also has a variety of options to choose from. Crystal gift items could include miniature god statues, Buddha statues or just about any art pieces that add up to the decorum of a house.

Chocolate box

The majority of the people like and savour chocolates, so the chocolate boxes make for a well-assorted collection of chocolate to gift your colleagues or neighbours. You can either buy an assorted collection of chocolates or just select different types of chocolates and wrap them up together.

Fragrance

Fragrance items include perfume, room fresheners, essential oils for diffusers, aromatic oils for the reed diffuser and many more. Almost everybody likes some or the other type of fragrance items, but remember to choose a mild smelling fragrant item while gifting unless you are sure about the scent preference of the person you need to gift.

Notebooks/Diary

Diaries also make for a good gifting option for corporate gifting because of obvious reasons. You can choose numerous writing options to gift for as a secret Santa. Nowadays, there are a variety of types of writing options with beautiful spirals or glittery hardcover or even fragrant pages. Gift something fun now that you have an array of easy gifting options to choose from.

