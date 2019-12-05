Secret Santa 2019: Check Out Some Amazing Gift Ideas When On A Budget

Playing Secret Santa is really fun but it can get difficult on choosing a perfect gift for the person. Finding the right gift is indeed a task as there are plenty of options to choose from and sometimes things can get really expensive. If you don’t want to spend a lot of your money on the gift and yet want to make the other person happy, here are a few ideas which won’t eat up much of your money-

Secret Santa gift ideas when on a budget

Coffee mug

Coffee mug as a gift can be so cliché but giving a coffee mug in a different style can surprise them like never before. You're probably wondering how this gift from the cliché made it to this list. Well, we only have one question for you–who doesn't love to kick-start their day with a cup of hot coffee? When, during working hours, your colleague indulges in several cups of coffee, a fancy coffee mug will make their Christmas special. Coffee mugs are also the safest bets if you're not particularly familiar with the other person.

Read: Christmas Delicacy: Here Are 2 Best Christmas Pie Recipes To Try This Year

Perfume

Perfume is another best choice for a gift. Giving a cute little bottle of perfume will make them happy for sure. The fragrance will always remind them of you. You can either buy a perfume from a shop or prepare your own perfume at home. DIY perfumes have many advantages and are an ideal option when one's on a budget. If you know the person really well, then try creating the fragrance they would love and it will make for a cute little Christmas gift for them without spending too much money on it.

Read: Try These 3 Eye Make-up Looks To Stand Out In The Crowd This Christmas

Beauty products

Beauty products can be one of the best picks for a Christmas gift. Every woman loves make-up and beauty products is something they always crave for. Not one but there are plenty of choices in beauty products that can be bought when under a budget.

Read: Christmas 2019: Lighting Ideas For Small Homes This Festive Season

Read: Celebrate Christmas Feast With These Delicious Pudding Ideas