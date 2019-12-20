Christmas Gifts To Give Your Potterhead Friends And Family Members!

Christmas is the time to celebrate to friends and family. Christmas is also the time when you are supposed to gift your family members and loved ones some great gifts. It just becomes easier if your family member is a fan of Harry Potter, as you can give something related to the fandom to them!

ALSO READ | Maggie Smith Makes Big Revelation On Her Professor McGonagall Role In Harry Potter

Here are some excellent ideas for Harry Potter gifts on Christmas

The wands

Many online sites now sell duplicates of the wands that were fashioned for each character during the making of the movies. These can prove to be great gifts for your Harry Potter fan friend. You can buy them wands of Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and even of Lord Voldemort!

Hogwarts Library

A Harry Potter fan could normally have the seven-book series. You can help them complete their collection by gifting them the Hogwarts Library. These include Quidditch Through All Ages, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, and Tales of Beedle The Bard.

ALSO READ | UK Man Finds His 1p Harry Potter Book Is Actually Worth £2,500

Pendants and keychains

Pendants and keychains are also an excellent idea for gifts. You can give them the Deathly Hallows locket or the snitch as a keychain. These look adorable and are a way for them to show off their love for the series.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter's Magic Trick Of Flying On Broomstick Finally Revealed; Watch Video

Harry Potter Funko Pops

Another great idea of gifts is the Harry Potter Funko Pops. These are cute little statues of the characters in the series. They are a great way to design their bookshelves.

ALSO READ | Magical Christmas Decorations Influenced By Harry Potter

ALSO READ | Emma Watson Shares A Picture With Tom Felton And Other Harry Potter Cast And It's MAGIC