Christmas Markets In Munich That Are A Must-visit This Holiday Season

During Christmas, German city squares capture the magic just about right. With melodious music and super sweet Glühwein being served, people love to take a stroll around the markets, no matter how cold it is outside. Here is a list of favourite Christmas markets in the beautiful city of Munich.

Marienplatz Christmas Market (Christkindlmarkt Marienplatz)

Location: Marienplatz

With around 140 market stands, Christmarkt is the largest and the oldest Christmas market in Munich that started in 1310. Back then, it was called Nikolaimarkt. Since it is located at the centre of Munich’s Old Town, it is one of the most touristy and crowded during this time of the year. It is very popular for its decoration and sets up stalls in rows. The stalls are generally of traditional handmade crafts and delightful snacks.

Tip: To get a magical view of the scene, be sure to climb up St Peter’s Church Tower after sunset.

Sternenplatzl at Rindermarkt

Location: Rindermarkt

This market is a part of Christkindlemarkt Marienplatz but is a few minutes walk away from the main square because of which many people miss it. The market offers a super romantic and cosy vibe. The classic decoration of this place gives a warm feeling. All the trees are lit up with star-shaped Christmas lights attached to it.

Märchenbazaar

Location: Viehhofgelände, Munich, Germany

With circus tents set up between the walls of an old slaughterhouse, Märchenbazaar has a special vibe. The Märchenbazaar is also referred to as ‘fairy tale bazaar’. There are many food stalls here. One can get burritos alongside traditional raclette and Reibkuchen. If you are looking for gifts, you can find numerous handmade leather goods, ponchos, elegant jewellery, and wood carvings.

Wintertollwood

Location: Theresienwiese, Munich, Germany

Christmas for some is a social event. While some like to meet colleagues after work for a Glühwein or just catch up with friends they do not get to see very often, Wintertollwood is a place apt for both. People can go to a party, try other cuisines from around the globe, and buy crafts or take in some live music.

The Christkindl Tram

Location: Sendlinger-Tor-Platz, Munich, Germany

Christmas is the most joyful time of the year. If you are someone who loves spending time with family and friends during this time of the year, then you must visit this market. While sipping warm drinks over there would interest you, a ride in the Christkindl tram would be a delightful experience for all. The tram leaves daily on the house and every half hour from Sendlinger Tor, from 3:30 Pm to 7:00 PM on weekdays and from 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM at weekends.

