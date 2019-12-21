Christmas Markets In London That Are A Must-visit This Holiday Season

If you are in and around London during this holiday season, visiting a Christmas market could add a tick mark on your bucket list. Whether you are looking for a bazaar to buy handcrafted gifts, wanting to go ice skating, or are simply looking for an activity to get you in the festive spirit of Christmas, here are five markets that are worth adding to your itinerary this winter. Read here.

Covent Garden

Covent Garden gets very lively around the holiday season with twinkling lights, Christmas decorations, and also has one of the largest trees in the city. One can also take family photos in front of the decorations before heading to the nearby Royal Opera House for a Nutcracker performance, or stop by the historic Apple Market to shop for antiques, jewellery, artwork, and other unique gifts to put on your Christmas tree.

Also read | Mariah Carey's Best Christmas Songs That Are Ideal For Your 2019 Party

Winter Wonderland

Every year in mid-November, Hyde Park undergoes a transformation into Winter Wonderland for six-weeks of festive fun including ice skating, holiday shopping, and a giant ferries wheel with views of the city below.

Also read | Get Into The Festive Spirit With A Christmas WhatsApp Status

Leicester Square

Christmas in Leicester Square includes live music, comedy and cabaret, carnival rides, and Santa's grotto where you can meet Santa Claus. It is free to peruse the markets with handmade goods and treats, but rides and performances could cost you.

The Spirit of Christmas Fair

London's expo centre, Olympia, is going to be filled with independent boutiques handpicked from House and Garden U.K. Expect to find anywhere from couture, home-goods to designer baked-goods at the market.

Also read | Christmas Party Ideas: How To Host A Budget-friendly Party When You're Nearly Broke

Kingston Christmas Market

The Kingston Christmas Market offers handmade gifts, mulled wine and festive eats, and a candy cane forest. Expect guest appearances from an old-timey town crier, Santa, and an exceptional Christmas tree lighting ceremony is done at this market.

Also read | Christmas Gifts To Give Your Potterhead Friends And Family Members!