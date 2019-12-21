5 Christmas Markets In Vienna You Need To Visit This Holiday Season

The prettiest squares in Vienna transform into magical Christmas markets beginning mid-November to Christmas. These markets in Vienna are called Christkindlmarkt. The general standard in most of these markets is quite high, so if you end up into one at random, you should be fine. However, if you have specific needs and looking for the unusual or a wide variety of options, here are some of the most popular markets in Vienna that promise much more than a shopping experience:

Best Christmas markets in Vienna

1. Art Advent Christmas market, Karlsplatz

This is a very popular Christmas market situated right in front of the famous Karlskirche church. The place is full of art and offers a variety of arts and crafts. One may wander down the streets and explore the delicious local food. Raclette Brot and Schilcher Glühwein are a must-try if you are visiting the area. There is also a huge live nativity scene.

2. Christmas Village, Schloss Hof

This idyllic Christmas market is situated in the Baroque world of Schloss Hof which offers a wonderful and fulfilled Christmas experience to all the visitors. Christmas Market offers handmade knitwear, regional ceramics, handmade soaps, along with Punsch and Kaiserschmarren. They also organise a Christmas workshop every Saturday night, including a concert. It takes about 30 minutes to reach this place from Vienna, so the best option would be to rent a car.

3. Winter Market Prater, Riesenradplatz

This place is located beneath the iconic Vienna Ferris wheel. Winter Market Prater is a lot more than festive fun. Visitors can also enjoy live music and parades if they are seeking a break from festive entertainment. One may also visit Madame Tussauds, which is situated at Wiener Prater.

4. Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz

This Christkindlmarkt situated at Rathausplatz is considered the centrepiece of the ‘Vienna Christmas Dream’ experience. This place is Vienna’s largest and one of the busiest Christmas markets with roughly 150 stalls. There is also a park adjacent to the market which is full of surprises and lights.

5. Christmas Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz

The place sits between the Museum of Art and the Museum of Natural History. The Christmas Village offers a great deal of fun for every visitor offering numerous unique items. The market offers decorated stalls. Apart from your Christmas shopping, you will also be able to enjoy good food and drinks.

