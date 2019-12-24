Christmas Present Wrapping Tips For You To Try This Festive Season

One of the most awaited aspects of Christmas is presents. The various gift boxes placed under the Christmas tree are both exciting and inviting- children and adults alike cannot wait for Christmas morning when they can finally open their gifts and find out what Santa got them. But, the process would not be half as invigorating if the presents did not come wrapped. Wrapping a present elegantly is essential, for it preserves the element of surprise and happiness that comes when one finally unwraps the paper and discovers the goodies inside. So, if one wants to learn more about how to wrap a present, one can follow this tutorial:

A DIY Tutorial on Gift Wrapping

Materials required:

Present to be wrapped.

Wrapping paper. Buying rolls of wrapping paper is better than buying individual sheets, since one can measure and cut the amount of paper required to wrap the box from the roll, and there is no possibility of the paper being too small for the gift.

Tape to stick the paper to the gift.

Ribbon or bow that can be pasted on top of the gift.

Also Read: Christmas Gifts For Men That Will Definitely Put A Smile On Their Face

Method:

First, the wrapping paper must be cut to size after measuring the gift. It is always good to cut a little more than the exact amount to leave the paper for folding and tucking around the gift.

Placing the gift in the centre of the paper, one side should be folded over the other.

The top and bottom edges should be taped to keep the whole thing firmly in place.

Then, the remaining papers on the edges of the gift should be folded in. It should form two triangles- one at the top and one below.

The triangle at the top should be folded downwards, while the triangle at the bottom should be folded upwards.

The section in the middle, where the two triangles meet, should be secured with tape. Extra tape may be added to whichever section that one feels is not secure enough.

The same process must be repeated on the other edge.

In the end, the gift should be wrapped in a ribbon with a bow on top. Or, one can purchase readymade bows from gift shops and paste them on the front face of the gift to give it a neat, ornamental finish.

Thus, the gift is wrapped and ready to be presented.

Also Read: 12 Days Of Christmas | Know The 12 Stories That Inspired The Song

This is a short DIY tutorial on present wrapping. If by any chance, one finds that the wrapping paper is not enough for the gift, one can either try to place the gift diagonally and bring the corners together to cover the gift or place an individual piece of similarly coloured wrapping paper in the gap between the two edges to cover it up.

Also Read: Christmas Celebrations In Bangalore That Are Sure To Light Up One's Holidays

Also Read: Christmas Celebration In Delhi 2019 - The Best Places To Embrace The Festive Vibes