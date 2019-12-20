Dwayne Johnson's Christmas Throwback Is All Things Cute And Hilarious; See Pic

With Christmas right around the corner, celebrities have gotten into the festive mood and have been offering their fans a glimpse at their beautifully decorated homes and the glittering Christmas trees. Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson seemed to be in a similar mood as he took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from his first Christmas where he was just seven months old. Check out the picture that is extremely adorable:

The throwback picture has already crossed over 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing platform. It shows Dwayne Johnson celebrate his first-ever Christmas, and he is seen wearing a red Santa Claus outfit with the cap. In the backdrop, you can also see a lit-up Christmas tree and some gifts.

Dwayne Johnson upcoming movies in 2020

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was last seen in a recent release Jumanji: The Next Level. The fantasy-adventure film is the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise and features Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, and Nick Jonas, along with Dwayne Johnson. The film sees the actor enter the game again and face whatever wilderness and madness are thrown at him. Jumanji: The Next Level has also performed well at the box office.

As for his upcoming projects, Dwayne Johnson is nowhere close to being done with wilderness, as he prepares to return to the big screen with Jungle Cruise. The film is a fantasy-adventure based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. The film is slated for July 2020 release. Dwayne Johnson will also appear in the action-adventure Red Notice which comes out in May next year.

