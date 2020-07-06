Cow Appreciation Day History, Significance, Celebration And More

Cow Appreciation Day is that day that is specially designed to spread awareness about cows and their significance in the eco-system. In many countries, people dress like cows for free food on cow Appreciation Day. On this day, people are reminded of all the products and items that cows bring our way, including milk, curd, chocolates, dairy products, and much more. So, below are some details about Cow Appreciation history, significance, and how to celebrate this day.

Cow Appreciation Day History & Significance-

Cow Appreciation Day is believed to be established and created by Chik-Fil-A company. This day was founded to motivate people to eat more chickens, that too from their restaurants. This day was first celebrated in 2005. As per reports, the Chik-Fil-A company prepares chicken-based food, and people of America consumes a large quantity of beef, so this day was initiated to mould people to urge them to consume more chicken at their restaurant.

“Cows are my passion. What I have ever sighed for has been to retreat to a Swiss farm, and live entirely surrounded by cows – and china.” – Charles Dickens

Chick-fil-A is an American fast-food restaurant chain specialised and mastered in the cooking of chicken-based food items. Chick-fil-A used mad cow disease scare of January 1, 2004, as an occasion to raise their sales by campaigns with slogans to inspire and motivate people to eat chicken over beef. During that campaign, the health benefits of consuming chicken were emphasized and marketed broadly. And hence, the Cow Appreciation Day came into being.

How to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day?

There are a lot of different ways that you can celebrate Cow Appreciation Day-

You can just hug a cow if you are lucky enough to stay nearby to a cattle farm. Pay a visit, and spend some time close with these animals, giving some love and appreciation for them in the best possible way.

Another great way to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day is to celebrate, care, and support local dairy farmers. You can also visit a dairy farm and make sure that the local farmer in your area knows how much you appreciate all of their hard work and effort.

Spend some time finding out more about these animals and finding some information about them. This is another way they can feel appreciated on this date. Cows are emotional and social creatures, as they bond with their family and friends, especially with their calves.

Post pictures and share your Cow Appreciation Day celebrations on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.

