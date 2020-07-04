Guru Purnima Drawing Images To Share With Your 'Guru' On This Auspicious Day

Marked on July 5, Guru Purnima, also known as, Vyasa Purnima is a holy traditional day dedicated to Gurus (spiritual and academic teachers), who share their knowledge with no expectation in return. The auspicious day is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July). Guru Purnima was also revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Check out Guru Purnima drawing images to share with your teachers and spiritual gurus on this auspicious day.

Guru Purnima drawing images

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is celebrated to honour and thank our Guru, teachers. The day marks the religious activities and may include ceremonial events to praise the Gurus, which is called Guru Pooja. According to Hindu writings, the word "Guru" is formed from two Sanskrit words "Gu" and "Ru". Gu means darkness or ignorance, and Ru denotes the remover of that darkness. Thus, a person who cleans the darkness in your life is known as a Guru.

On this day, followers offer pooja (worship) or pay respect to their Guru. Apart from the religious importance, Guru Purnima also has great significance for Indian academics and scholars. Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers as well as remembering past teachers and scholars.

In Buddhism, Guru Purnima is celebrated in honour of Lord Buddha. He gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Hindu mythology also says that on Guru Purnima, Lord Shiva, the Agi Guru or the original teacher, started the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. The day also marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa, known to be one of the greatest gurus of India and the author of Mahabharata. Apart from India, Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Nepal as Teachers Day, which in India is marked on September 5.

Guru Purnima timings

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on Jul 5

