Sawan Images And Wishes To Greet Your Friends And Family Members

Sawan Somwar is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. This is because people believe that it brings desired results. Some believe that Lord Shiva would bless people with good health, protection from evil, help them during the difficult times and gain success in their lives for fasting in this month. A number of unmarried girls also obey this fast hoping that Lord Shiva would reward them with a good husband or will help them get married to a person of their choice. Read more to know about Sawan Somwar.

Sawan Somvar is basically a number of Vrat or fasts on Monday in the month of Shravan. People have been following this festival for a long time and it is usually done to bring desired results. The people also believe that Goddess Parvati too had observed the Solah Somvar Vrat in order to get married to Lord Shiva. Every year, the dates for the fasting keep changing according to the calendar. During this fast, the people usually follow all the rituals with utter seriousness and this shows their devotion and belief in the almighty. They also wish their friends and family members with greetings, wishes and images. here are some Sawan images.

Sawan images

Source: Shutterstock

Sawan Somvar wishes

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family during the auspicious Sawan Somwar!

Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath!

Sawan men mile ye Saat, Shiv ka ashirvaad, Shiv ki bhakti, Shiv sa sahas, Shiv ka tyag, Shiv ka Saath, Shiv sa tapobal, Shiv sa Shaan, Jai Shiv Shambhu!

Besan ki roti, Nemu ka achaar, Doston ki khushi,

Apnon ka pyar, Sawan ki rain, Kisi ka intezar,

Mubark ho aapko, Shiv Saavan Somvaar!

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with all the happiness and health. May he protects us all from evil and give us strength to face the challenges of life. Jai Bhole!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyo ki bahar de,

Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam

par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

