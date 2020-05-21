Jyeshtha Amavasya 2020: Details On History, Significance, And Celebration

Quick links:
Jyeshtha Amavasya will be celebrated on May 22 this year. The day comes in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. On this auspicious day, people perform religious activities, Pind Daan, and donate fruits or cereals on this day for the peace of their forefathers. Surprisingly, Shani Jayanti also falls on this day which marks the birthday of Lord Shani (Son of Lord Surya). Apart from this, Vat Savitri puja is also celebrated on this day in which women pray for the long life of their husbands. As per religious belief, this Amavasya is considered as highly auspicious as Lord Shani was born on this day.
ALSO READ: Jamat Ul Vida: Meaning, Significance During Ramadan & How It Is Celebrated
Date of Jyestha Amavasya 2020
Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi: May 22, 2020
Amavasya Tithi will begin at 21:38:10 on May 21, 2020
Amavasya Tithi will end at 23:10:10 on May 22, 2020
The day of Jyeshtha Amavasya holds enormous importance as this day marks the birth of Lord Shani. On this day, people visit the temple to worship him and seek blessings. Lord Shani is the significator of Karma and deeds. Also known as the God of justice in Kalyuga and the Punisher (Dandadhikari) of bad Karma, Lord Shani offers the fruits of whatever one has done in their life. Hence, to receive his blessings, people perform special rituals on this day. Apart from this, the day also holds various other importance:
ALSO READ: Jamat Ul Vida Wishes That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion
ALSO READ: Jamat Ul Vida Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Friends And Family
ALSO READ: Jamat Ul Vida Quotes In Hindi To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Holy Day