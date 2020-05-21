Jyeshtha Amavasya 2020: Details On History, Significance, And Celebration

Jyeshtha Amavasya will be celebrated on May 22 this year. The day comes in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. On this auspicious day, people perform religious activities, Pind Daan, and donate fruits or cereals on this day for the peace of their forefathers. Surprisingly, Shani Jayanti also falls on this day which marks the birthday of Lord Shani (Son of Lord Surya). Apart from this, Vat Savitri puja is also celebrated on this day in which women pray for the long life of their husbands. As per religious belief, this Amavasya is considered as highly auspicious as Lord Shani was born on this day.

Date of Jyeshtha Amavasya 2020

Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi: May 22, 2020

Amavasya Tithi will begin at 21:38:10 on May 21, 2020

Amavasya Tithi will end at 23:10:10 on May 22, 2020

Importance and significance of Jyestha Amavasya

The day of Jyeshtha Amavasya holds enormous importance as this day marks the birth of Lord Shani. On this day, people visit the temple to worship him and seek blessings. Lord Shani is the significator of Karma and deeds. Also known as the God of justice in Kalyuga and the Punisher (Dandadhikari) of bad Karma, Lord Shani offers the fruits of whatever one has done in their life. Hence, to receive his blessings, people perform special rituals on this day. Apart from this, the day also holds various other importance:

Many believe that worshipping on this special day eliminates problems of in their life.

People believe that problems related to childbirth can be solved.

The day also keeps one away from lousy goodwill and slander.

As per many beliefs, many financial related problems are also resolved by worshipping Lord Shani on this day.

Rituals to be performed on this day

Many astrologers say that one must take a holy dip in the Ganges on this auspicious day. However, if one cannot visit the Ganges, they can mix some Gangajal in the bathing water and take a bath.

Another ritual is of donating on this day as it is considered highly auspicious. Hence, one must give as much as they can.

On this day, one should take a bath early in the morning in a sacred lake or river. People should also offer Argh to the Lord and deposit sesame seeds in the flowing water.

As stated earlier, donating on this day is considered highly auspicious for the peaceful afterlife of one's forefathers.

Rituals like reciting Shani Chalisa and offering mustard oil, sesame seeds, black clothes to Lord Shani are also performed.

Women who perform Vat Savitri worship Lord Yama on this special day.

