Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Telugu To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

Hanuman Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth of Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on different days in different states in India. It is usually celebrated on full moon day during Hindu Chaitra month which is followed by most of the North Indians. Hanuman is also known by the names of Anjani Putra, Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan, and Vanara God. Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on May 17 this year.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday, May 17, 2020

North Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Tamil and Kerala Hanumath Jayanti on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti

In the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated starting from Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. The devotees start their 41 days Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and end it 41 days later, on the Hanuman Jayanti that falls on May 17 this year.

Hanuman Jayanti in other states in India

In Maharashtra, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in Chaitra Purnima.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is celebrated in the month of Margazhi that is between December to January.

In the Odiya calendar, it is celebrated on the first day of Vaishaka month.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate on the 10th day of the waning moon in Vaishakha month.

Hanuman Jayanti wishes in Telugu

Take a look at a few Hanuman Jayanti images that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. These Hanuman Jayanti Telugu wishes are ideal to celebrate the day.

More Hanuman Jayanti wishes

"Lord Hanuman is the Symbol of Strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. May Lord Hanuman give you his strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

"Wishing You A Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless you with lots of success and happiness."

"Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!"

