Shani Jayanti Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion; Check Out

Shani Jayanti festival is celebrated by the Hindus across the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, that is Lord Saturn. Shani Dev is known to be the God of Justice in Hindus. Shani Jayanti is observed during the month of Vaisakh/ Jyeshta, according to the Hindu calendar.

The day falls either on Amavasya or new moon day during the Krishna Paksha and according to the Gregorian calendar, the day usually falls during the month of May. This year the day will be celebrated on the 22nd of May, as per the Hindu calendar. With all that said now, here are some Shani Jayanti wishes to share with your loved ones.

Shani Jayanti wishes

Wishing you and your lovely family a very blessed and Happy Shani Jayanti 2020. Blessings of Shani Dev always be with you.

Nothing in this world is as strong as truth and as powerful as Dharma. Happy Shani Jayanti.

May Shani Dev is always there to guide you to walk on the right path and bless you with wisdom. Wishing you a blessed Shani Jayanti. My Heartiest Wishes For You and Your Family, On The Holy Occasion of Shani Jayanti, May Shani Maharaj Bless You All On His Day!

हे शनि तुम हो सबसे बेमिसाल, तुमसे आंख मिलाए किसकी है मजाल, सूर्य के हो पुत्र तुम और छाया के लाल, मूरत तेरी देखकर भाग जाए काल. शनि जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

ऊँ शं शनैश्चाराय नमः। शनि जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

हे श्यामवर्ण वाले, हे नीलकंठ वाले, कालाग्नि रूप वाले, हल्के शरीर वाले, स्वीकारो नमन हमारे, शनिदेव हम हैं तुम्हारे, सच्चे सुकर्म वाले हैं, बसते हो मन में तुम ही हमारे शनि जयंती 2020 की शुभकामनाएं

हे शनिदेव जिस पर होती है आपकी वक्र दृष्टि, उस व्यक्ति का पल भर में विनाश है निश्चित, आपकी कुदृष्टि से राजा भी होता है पल में भिखारी, नहीं डूबती उनकी नैय्या, जो होते हैं शरण तिहारी. शनि जयंती 2020 की शुभकामनाएं

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Lord Shani is the son of Surya Devata and Lord Shani and according to Hindu mythology, each Saturday is ruled by Shani dev, that is Lord Saturn. As per the Hindu mythology, offering prayers to Lord Shani leads to fulfilling one's wishes and cuts of the obstructions. He is known to be the ruler of the planet Saturn.

Many devotees celebrate Shani Jayanti by observing fast, 'Homan', 'Yagya'. It is also known that chanting 'Shani Strotra' helps one to stay away from obstructions and Shani Dev gives his blessings.

ALSO READ | World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Images To Share With Loved Ones

ALSO READ | World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Theme 2020; Check-out