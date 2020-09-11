Dashami Shraddha 2020: Meaning, Significance And Details About Dashami Shraddha

Pitru Paksha period in Hindu calendar is observed to pay homage to one’s deceased ancestors. People pay respect to their ancestors, especially through food offerings. It is a 16 day period which falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Pitru Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Solah Shraddha (sixteen shraddhas), Kanagat, Jitiya, Mahalaya Paksha, and Apara Paksha.

Dashami Shraddha 2020

During these 16 days, Hindus perform rites for their deceased ancestors. The rites performed by Hindus are known as Shraddha. The Shraddha 2020 started immediately after Ganesh Utsav’s Anant Chaturdashi. Shraddha 2020 started on the Bhadrapada Purnima or the full moon day of Bhadrapada on September 1, 2020. The 16-day period will end with Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya on September 17, 2020. It is the most significant day of the 16-day period. Dashami Shraddha 2020 will be performed tomorrow on September 12, 2020. A lot of people are wondering about the Dashami Shraddha meaning and its significance. For all the people who are curious to know about the Dashami Shraddha 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Dashami Shraddha meaning

Dashami Shraddha 2020 is the Shraddha which is performed on the 10th day of the 16-day period. It is done as a homage for the ancestors who died on the Dashami tithi of any Hindu month. The 10th day of a lunar cycle is known as Dashami tithi according to Hindu calendar. Therefore the name is given as Dashami Shraddha 2020. According to Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi begins at 04:19 AM on September 12, 2020, and ends at 04:13 AM on September 13, 2020

Dashami Shraddha significance

Dashami Shraddha is performed to pay respect to one’s deceased ancestors or relatives. It is believed that during this 16-day period of Pitru Paksha, souls of the deceased visit the earth to see their family members. The Shraddha is performed to ensure that these souls are liberated and attain 'Moksha'. People satisfy the hunger of these souls by doing 'Pind Daan'. It is a ritual to appease the dead. Here are the muhurats of Dashami Shraddha 2020 on September 12, 2020, according to Drik Panchang

Kutup (कुतुप) Muhurat - 11:51 AM to 12:40 PM

Rohina (रौहिण) Muhurat - 12:40 PM to 01:29 PM

Aparahna (अपराह्न) Kaal - 01:29 PM to 03:56 PM

Shraddha 2020 schedule

September 1, 2020 - Purnima Shraddha

September 2, 2020 - Pratipada Shraddha

September 3, 2020 - Dwitiya Shraddha

September 5, 2020 - Tritiya Shraddha

September 6, 2020 - Chaturthi Shraddha

September 7, 2020 - Panchami Shraddha

September 8, 2020 - Sashti Shraddha

September 9, 2020 - Saptami Shraddha

September 10, 2020 - Ashtami Shraddha

September 11, 2020 - Navami Shraddha

September 12, 2020 - Dashami Shraddha

September 13, 2020 - Ekadashi Shraddha

September 14, 2020 - Dwadashi Shraddha

September 15, 2020 - Trayodashi Shraddha

September 16, 2020 - Chaturdashi Shraddha

September 17, 2020 - Sarvapitri Amavasya Shraddha

