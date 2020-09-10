Navami Shraddha 2020: All About The Significance, Meaning & The Navami Shraddha Timings

Navami Shraddha falls on the 9th day of the Pitru Paksha in the Hindu calendar. This year Navami Shraddha falls on September 11. The Pitru Paksha is a period of 15-16 days in the Hindu calendar when people from the Hindu community pay respect to their late family members. While during each day of the Pitru Paksha the Shraddha is performed, however, the Ashtami and the Navami dates are considered to have special significance. It is on the 8th day that is Ashtami of the Pitru Paksha that people in the Hindu community pay respect to their late father by performing the Shraddha on Ashtami Tithi, however, the Shraddha of one's late mother is done on Navami tithi.

Navami Shraddha 2020 significance

Navami Shraddha is believed to be the day when one pays respect and performs 'Shraddha' of one's late mother or females in the community. It is believed that performing Shraddha on this day brings peace to their soul.

Navami Shraddha history & all about Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha is a period of 16 days when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors as according to Hindu mythology it is believed that when one performs Shraddha i.e. the funeral rites on Pitru Paksha(a period of 15-16 days in the month of Bhadrapada for those following the Amavasya calendar and for some it falls on the month of Ashwin for those following the Purnima calendar), it pacifies the departed ancestors and helps them achieve peace.

Shraddha is a Hindu ritual where one pays respect to the the late family members. This year the Pitru Paksha started from September 2, 2020, on Bhadrapada Purnima while it will end on September 17, 2020. The ninth day of this Pitru Paksha is called Navami Shraddha. The last day of Pitru Paksha is called Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, which is the most important day of Pitru Paksha.

Navami Shraddha timing

Navami Shraddha falls on Friday, September 11, 2020. According to India today, Navami tithi starts from 03:34 am on Sep 11th, and ends at 04:19 am on Sep 12th. While here are some of the muhurats of the Navami Shraddha day on September 11th.

Kutup muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:42 pm

Rohina muhurat: 12:42 pm to 01:32 pm

Aparahna kaal: 01:32 pm to 04:01 pm

