Shradh End Date 2020: Details About The Start And End Date Of Shradh In 2020

The Pitru Paksha period in Hindu calendar is observed to pay homage to one’s ancestors. This is done especially through food offerings. It is a 16 day period in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada which is known as Pitru Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Solah Shraddha (sixteen shraddhas), Kanagat, Jitiya, Mahalaya Paksha, and Apara Paksha. During these 16 days, Hindus perform death rites for their deceased ancestors. The death rites are known as Shradh among Hindus. The Shradh 2020 started immediately after Ganesh Utsav’s Anant Chaturdashi. A lot of people are now wondering about the Shradh end date 2020. For all the people who are curious about the Shradh 2020 start and end date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Pune Police Give Vintage Nirma Jingle Reference In Its Advisory Post On Twitter; See Here

Also Read | International Literacy Day 2020: Everything About History, Theme & Significance Of The Day

Shradh end date 2020

Shradh 2020 started on the Bhadrapada Purnima or the full moon day of Bhadrapada. This year It began on September 1, 2020. Therefore Shradh 2020 began on the first day of September. Shradh end date 2020 is September 17, 2020, as it is a 16 day period which ends on the Amavasya. The last day of Pitru Paksha is also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. It is the most significant day of the 16 day period. Therefore the Shradh 2020 start and end date are September 1 and September 17, 2020, respectively.

Pitru Paksha begins on the full moon day and marks the beginning of the waning phase in the lunar cycle. The Shradh period of this 16 day period holds great importance to Hindus as the people pay their respects to their deceased ancestors or relatives. It is believed that during this 16 day period, souls of the deceased visit the earth in the form of energies to see their family members. To ensure that these souls are liberated and attain Moksha, people satisfy their hunger with Pind Daan. It is a ritual to appease the dead. Here is a look at the complete schedule of Shradh in 2020 with Shradh 2020 start and end date.

Also Read | Happy Teachers' Day Messages To Show Gratitude Towards Your Teachers

Also Read | Teachers' Day Quotes In English To Celebrate The Special Day Of Your Mentors

Shradh 2020 schedule

September 1, 2020 - Purnima Shradh

September 2, 2020 - Pratipada Shradh

September 3, 2020 - Dwitiya Shradh

September 5, 2020 - Tritiya Shradh

September 6, 2020 - Chaturthi Shradh

September 7, 2020 - Panchami Shradh

September 8, 2020 - Sashti Shradh

September 9, 2020 - Saptami Shradh

September 10, 2020 - Ashtami Shradh

September 11, 2020 - Navami Shradh

September 12, 2020 - Dashami Shradh

September 13, 2020 - Ekadashi Shradh

September 14, 2020 - Dwadashi Shradh

September 15, 2020 - Trayodashi Shradh

September 16, 2020 - Chaturdashi Shradh

September 17, 2020 - Sarvapitri Amavasya Shradh

Promo Image Credits: Photo by Mesh on Unsplash