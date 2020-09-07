International Literacy Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 8th to promote literacy. The day is observed to create awareness amongst the citizens of the world regarding the importance of literacy in communities. It was founded by the UNESCO i.e. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1966. The theme decided for the International Literacy Day 2020 is "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond".

International Literacy Day Quotes

"Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation" - Walter Cronkite

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you" - B.B. King

“Literacy is the most basic currency of the knowledge economy.” - Barack Obama

"There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all" - Jacqueline Kennedy

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai

"The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” - Mark Twain

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire" - W.B. Yeats

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever" - Gandhi

“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” - Brigham Young

“Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." - Kofi Annan

“The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.” -Martin Luther King Jr.

"Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all" - Aristotle

"Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world" - Nelson Mandela

"Literacy in itself is no education. Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit."- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

International Literacy Day Wishes

Love for reading never dies but it spreads all over! Happy International Literacy Day!

Each and every individual has the right to literacy and education.

Today is International Literacy Day! Share our passion and help shine a light on the need for basic literacy skills. Help us write the future. Love learning.

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. Happy International Literacy Day!

There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. The love of books is the best of all. Happy International Literacy Day!

The early literacy success comes when parent involves in it! Happy International Literacy Day!

International Literacy Day will always remind us of our dream to have a literate population, to have an educated population.

Complete literacy is a dream for our country and we can achieve it with our constant hard work…. Wishing a very Happy International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day messages

With literacy and knowledge, you can remove the darkness in mind and enlighten it for a brighter future

Literacy helps open up understanding and the ability to question and understand answers

We can become a fully literate nation with constant efforts.

Every country needs a population that is literate and educated.

Though we have a very large educated population with the ability to read but very small population to discriminate what to read and what to not.

100% literacy is a dream for us to achieve.

Illiteracy restricts development and progress.

