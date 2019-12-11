Datta Jayanti 2019: Messages And Quotes To Wish Your Special Ones

Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of God Dattatreya, who was born on the full moon date of Margashirsha month. Son of Sati Anasuya, Lord Dattatreya was born during Pradosh period and is considered to be a combined incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva. He worked to unite Vaishnavism, Shakta and Shaiva Dharma. Lord Dattatreya is known to guide devotees on the right path.

About the festival

Mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, this festival begins on Ekadashi and the celebration goes on till the full moon. According to Hindu beliefs, seven days before Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees recite Sri Gurucharitra which marks the commencement of this festival. Furthermore, on the occasion of Datta Jayanti, believers take an early morning bath, worship lord Dattatreya with flowers, lamps, incense sticks, and camphor. They observe a day-long fast. Women and children don new clothes and send beautifully written wishes to each other via WhatsApp and social media. We have mentioned down some of the wishes to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp wishes

Digambara Digambara, Shripad Vallabh Digambara. Happy Datta Jayanti.

May You and Your Loved Ones Be Blessed Beyond Your Expectations. Happy Datta Jayanti.

On this Datta Jayanti, May the Greatest Guru of all, the one form of Trimurti, Bhagwan Dattatreya bless everyone with Intelligence, Peace & Happiness!

Lord Brahma is the first god of the trinity, Lord Vishnu is the preserver & Lord Shiva is the re-creator. Let us all be blessed by them.

।। श्री गुरुदेव दत्त ।। । दिगंबरा दिगंबरा श्रीपाद वल्लभ दिगंबरा । सर्वांना श्री दत्त जयंती निमित्त हार्दिक शुभेच्छा...!

#DattatreyaJayanti

The birth of Deity Datta, Who incarnated on the full moon day (#purnima) of the #Hindu lunar month of #Margshirsha, is celebrated as #Dattatreya Jayanti or #Datta Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/ScWkDQCTTX — Sagar World (@swm_info) December 10, 2019

#DattaJayanti May Lord Dattatreya bestow His blessings on you and your near ones pic.twitter.com/nw9mGJxlek — Suresh N (@surnell) December 11, 2019

He, who is incarnation of Brahma,Vishnu & Shiva, who is considered as Lord Of Yoga,whose 3 heads signifies past,present & future,& 3 states of consciousness(waking, dreaming and dreamless sleep)..was born today!



Happy Birthday Datta Bhau!🌼#DattatreyaJayanti #DattaJayanti pic.twitter.com/1bAQrIwOoH — K Himaanshu Shuklaa (@khimaanshu) December 11, 2019

