Prachi Desai's Best Make-up Looks To Take Cues From This Festive Season

Prachi Desai is a Bollywood actor who made her debut with the film Rock On!! in 2008. The actor, prior to entering Bollywood, was hugely famous with her roles on television. Prachi gained a large fan base for her role in the hit show, Kasamh Se that used to air on Zee TV. After starring in Rock On!!, Prachi went on to be seen in other films, like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. Off late, Prachi Desai has not been seen in any movie but the actress still remains in the hearts of her fans. Prachi makes it a point to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Listed below are some of the best makeup looks of the actress.

Prachi Desai's Instagram: Best makeup looks

This makeup look is all about the current trending nude look. Prachi Desai keeps her look simple yet engaging with the focus to her eyes. She has used a peach palette with a subtle blush to her cheeks. Her pink lips look natural. Prachi's eyes look captivating with the eyeliner and perfect use of eyeshadow. The little hint of silver brings out her eyes even more.

Another natural look by Prachi Desai. The actress has nailed the perfect makeup look for Indian attires. Prachi keeps it regal with her eyes as the centre of focus. The gold eyeshadow and mascara blend well. The red bindi looks great on her fair skin. She keeps her makeup minimal.

Prachi Desai nails the perfect club look with her night makeup glam outfit and look. Prachi keeps it simple and chic with her red lips and light highlight. Her cheeks have a slight shimmer and glow to them. Her eyes have minimal makeup with the attention on her red lips.

