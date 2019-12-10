Warriors Make A Touching Gesture; Invite Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victims To A Game

Warriors made a special gesture by inviting a group of shootout survivors in their clash against Memphis Grizzlies. The victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival also got the opportunity to watch the pregame shootaround on the courtside. The gesture from Warriors meant a lot to some victims as the match was the first time they were present at the Chase Center. Gabriella Gaus, one of the survivors of Santa Cruz, stated that it’s a little intimidating for her to be in a crowded place after the incident. However, it makes her feel safe knowing that they are being escorted.

Also Read | ISL: Points Table At Halfway Mark After Gameweek 7, ATK And Bengaluru FC Rule The Roost

Steve Kerr Had Some Words to Say

Gabriella was hit by a back injury and was shot in her shoulders. She ran towards the parking lot during the shootout. She recently underwent successful surgery after the incident. The survivor group got an opportunity to meet Warriors coach - Steve Kerr. Kerr’s father, who was the former president of the American University of Beirut, was assassinated during his tenure. Steve was very vocal about imposing stricter rules over gun laws.

Edward Lujan saved a life at the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting 🙏 #TrueAmericanHero pic.twitter.com/sU2BBGRbmn — Let’s Go Warriors 👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Chelsea Suffer Major Injury Blow Before Their Crucial Champions League Clash Against Lille

Steve Kerr added that the government officials need to realize that the safety of citizens is more important than the money received from NRA. Edward Lujan, whose volunteering helped the shootout victims, called Kerr a humbling person. The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, which occurred in July, saw three people dead and more than 12 people get injured.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Loses His Cool And Goes Berserk During Gimnasia's 2-1 Win

Steve Kerr on David Fizdale’s firing and the occasional what if, on days like today, as in: What if he took the Knicks job instead of the Warriors one? “That would’ve been me three years ago.” pic.twitter.com/W7Rrc3TTcF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is Impossible To Replace, Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu