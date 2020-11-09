Dhanteras 2020: What Is Dhanteras Also Known As? Here Are Some Quotes & Wishes

The Indian festival of Dhanteras is right around the corner. Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated across India, on November 13 this year. It marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of light. According to Hindu mythology, on this auspicious day, Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by all the practising Hindus. Read on to know what is Dhanteras also known as:

What is Dhanteras also known as?

The festival is also known as Dhantrayodashi. On this day people across the country light Yama Deepam outside their homes at night. A report in IndianMythology.com reveals that according to mythology, lighting the deepam on the Trayodashi Tithi can ward off Yamaraj, the god of death.

Dhanteras' significance

The report further states that according to Hindu Mythology on Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi emerged during Samudramanthan along with Lord Kubera who is also known as the God of Wealth. Hence, offering prayers to them on this is believed to bring wealth to one’s family. Many families across India, follow the tradition of buying new utensils and jewellery or even gold coins on Dhanteras.

Buying gold is considered to be a sign of prosperity in the Indian culture and it is believed to bring good luck to one's family. However, many Indians these days also prefer to give a modern twist to this tradition. Instead of buying gold, some people buy electronic items and vehicles on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2020: Here is the Date, Time and Muhurat

A report in drikpanchang.com, this year, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on Friday, November 13. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat would be between 05:28 PM and 05:59 PM. One can perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal between 05:28 PM and 08:07 PM after sunset.

Happy Dhanteras 2020: Quotes and wishes

Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow days forever. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras.

Let’s venerate this festival of Dhanteras by: worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth; buying utensils to savour tasty meals; investing in silver and gold as jewellery; light a lamp for impending Diwali; wearing new clothes and jewelry; draw rangoli designs on the pathways including the Goddess’s footprints to mark the arrival of Lakshmi Devi. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happy Danteras.

May this Dhanteras bring in new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright and beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras.