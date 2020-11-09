Mandira Bedi Urges People To Be #local4diwali As She Posts A Gorgeous Pic In Ethnic Wear

Actress Mandira Bedi posted a gorgeous picture of herself in ethic wear on her Instagram handle which took the internet by storm and it is simply unmissable. She was seen in red-coloured ethnic clothes and her caption said that it was the time of the year when one would dress for Diwali and one should shop local for Diwali. Supporting the local weavers and artists, she wrote that one must wear local things this Diwali. She further said that these were the people who were true artists and we must make this Diwali their Diwali. She added a few hashtags in her post like - #nationalhandloomday #local4diwali

She shared multiple photos of herself in this post, along with a selfie. Her post went viral in no time. Her fans showered her posts with numerous comments and likes. Mandira holds a massive fan following and is very active on social media.

Have a look at Mandira Bedi's Instagram post

Recently, on Instagram, she also posted a monochrome picture of herself. In the close-up, she was seen with the no-makeup look. She captioned her post saying that she was the one who was always looking for an optimistic route. She also mentioned that the picture was clicked by Rafique Sayed.

Mandira Bedi who is an Indian actress is also a fashion designer and television presenter. She received celebrity status playing the title role in the 1994 television serial, Shanti, shown on India's national channel, Doordarshan. Mandira Bedi followed up her career in TV serials with shows like Aurat, Dushman, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She hosted for ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She was the front for the coverage of IPL season 3 for the British Network – ITV.

The actor debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection. Bedi also promoted faux leather for PETA. In October 2013, Bedi launched her signature sari store.

