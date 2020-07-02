Disobedience Day Meaning, History, Significance And A Guide On How To Celebrate It

"Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves" said the great writer and philosopher Henry David Thoreau. July 3 marks the Disobedience Day. The simple idea behind the day is to live a little and not follow or bother with rules. This becomes extremely important when everyone's lives are being ruled over by bosses, corporations or the government up to a point where they break. The day is supposed to be a refreshing break from one's daily quarrel with authority.

History of Disobedience Day

Though there is no historical point the day can be traced back to, it is considered that the day was given its significance by people tired of listening to authority. Human beings are being told what to do and how to do it since they have been born. It is believed that the cycle starts with parents, then teachers and then bosses. Though many consider some rules necessary, others are just made up by people who like the use of authority or rather misuse it.

Disobedience Day significance

The significance of this day is to help those people who are under heaps of discouragement from authority. Good, law-abiding people deserve to break free sometimes and this day gives them that opportunity. Nobody is advised to break any laws but they can stand up to people.

How to celebrate Disobedience Day

Disobedience Day is not a free pass to break the law or do something dangerous that may affect a person now or in the long run. The way to celebrate this day is to do something that people haven't done for a long time because they are scared of an authority figure. A change in their routine can also help them from hitting a dead end. If there is a constant pressure to do things a particular way at work, try pushing it positively, try making bosses understand a different perspective. This might not work for the first time but they are bound to loose up at some point of time and stop targeting an individual. Many believe this to be a good day for authority figures to loosen up on their subordinates and see them for who they are.

Promo Pic Credit: Shuttertock