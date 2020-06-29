Actor Yash's Wife Sets Lockdown Rules, Says He Has To Be ‘home At 8’

In a recent Instagram post, actor Yash shared an adorable picture with his wife, Radhika Pandit. Further, the actor mentioned that his wife had set new lockdown rules for him. The actor said that his wife asked him to be home by 8 pm every day. Yash’s wife also said that he would have to abide by a complete lockdown on Sundays. However, Yash’s caption reveals that he is rather happy with his wife’s new lockdown rules.

ALSO READ: KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Arya Singing Lullaby To Her Baby Brother Will Melt Your Heart

The actor also tagged his wife in the Instagram post. Yash’s caption read “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm every day and Sundays complete lockdown!! ðŸ¤”Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys.

@iamradhikapandit”.

ALSO READ: 'KGF' Star Yash Will Be Seen Sharing The Screen With THIS Actor In His Next Film

The actor seems to have shared this post after the Karnataka Government set new lockdown rules for the state. Yash’s Instagram post features him and his wife and him in casual outfits. The actor is wearing a chequered full-sleeved hoodie paired with a pair of blue jeans. On the other hand, Yash’s wife seems to be wearing a black Kurti paired with leggings. Yash and Radhika also received a lot of likes and comments for the post. While some fans showered their love for the Kannada actor, some adored the cute couple’s love for each other.

ALSO READ: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Makers Resume Work Amid Lockdown, Music Composition Begins

Image Source: Screengrab of Yash's Instagram

Family life:

Actor Yash and Radhika got married in 2016. As of date, the actor has two adorable children,. his elder daughter Arya and younger son Ayush. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of his son Ayush. He captioned the picture as “Say hello to my little buddy for life â¤do give him all your love and blessings”.

On the work front:

Kannada film actor Naveen Kumar Gowda a.k.a Yash is all set for the release of his new film K.G.F: Chapter 2. As per reports, the film will be released on October 23, 2020. While the prequel of the film, K.G.F: Chapter 1 did extremely well at the box office, fans just can’t wait for the release of the sequel.

ALSO READ: 'KGF 2' Leaves Biggies Behind In Most Awaited Films Of 2020 List; Farhan Akhtar Reacts

Promo Image Source: Yash's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.