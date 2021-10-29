Last Updated:

Diwali 2021: Check Here For Laxmi Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Time, Date & How It Is Celebrated

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most important celebrations. Here's all you need to know about Laxmi Puja — muhurat, vidhi, time, date

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Diwali 2021

(Image: PTI)


Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most important celebrations. In some parts, the festivities begin with Govatsa Dwadashi, but in others, they begin with Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi). Diwali celebrations should, in theory, last five days and end with Bhai Dooj, a festival identical to Raksha Bandhan. According to the mythology, the inhabitants of Ayodhya lighted earthen lamps to light the city on the night of Amavasya (New Moon Day) to commemorate Rama's fourteen-year exile.

On Diwali, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped. Goddess Lakshmi is said to be happy on Diwali and blesses people with money, hence Lakshmi Puja has special significance on Diwali. Devotees present Goddess Lakshmi with singhada, pomegranate, and quince. Along with the deity, custard apple (sitaphal) and sugarcane are also kept. Water chestnuts are said to be Goddess Lakshmi's favourite. Goddess Lakshmi is offered kesarbhaat, halwa, and kheer.

Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Time, Date & How it's celebrated

On the Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth Tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas, Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated. Devotees worship Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Dhanteras will be observed on November 2 this year. Choti Diwali follows that on November 3.

Diwali 2021: Days for the festival

  • Diwali Day 1: November 2, 2021, Dwadashi - Dhanteras 
  • Diwali Day 2: November 3, 2021, Trayodashi - Choti Diwali 
  • Diwali Day 3: November 4, 2021, Amavasya - Diwali 
  • Diwali Day 4: November 5, 2021, Pratipada - Padwa
  • Diwali Day 5: November 6, 2021, Dwitiya - Bhai Duj

Laxmi Pujan 2021: Laxmi Pujan muhurat and Laxmi Pujan timing

  • Time: 6.09 pm to 8.20 pm.
  • Pradosh Kaal: 17:34:09 pm to 20:06:20 pm.
  • Vrashbh Kaal: 18:10:29 pm to 20:60:20 pm.
  • The Amavasya Tithi begins at 6.03 am on November 4, 2021, and ends at 2.44 am on November 5, 2021.

Diwali 2021 Muhurat

  • Nishita Kal: November 5, 11.39 pm to 00.31 pm.
  • The Sinha Lagna starts at 00.39, on November 5, and ends at 2.56 am, on November 6. 

Shrabh Choghadiya Muhurta on Diwali:

  • Early morning muhurta: 06:34:53 am to 07:57:17 pm.
  • Muhurta for the morning: 10:42:06 am to 14:49:20 pm.
  • Muhurta For Evening: 16:11:45 pm to 20:49:31 pm.
  • The Ratri Muhurta is from 24:04:53 pm to 01:42:34 pm.

(IMAGE: PTI)

READ | Bengal allows only green crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali, Kali Puja
READ | Delhi govt launches another campaign for celebrating pollution-free Diwali
READ | Choti Diwali 2021: Kali Chaudas significance, history, puja timings & more details
READ | Choti Diwali 2021: When is Shubh Muhurat? All details on puja timing, rituals & more
READ | Diwali 2021: Here's everything you need to know about Lakshmi Puja
Tags: Diwali 2021, Laxmi Pujan 2021, Laxmi Pujan muhurat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND