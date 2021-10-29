Diwali 2021: Check Here For Laxmi Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Time, Date & How It Is Celebrated

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most important celebrations. In some parts, the festivities begin with Govatsa Dwadashi, but in others, they begin with Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi). Diwali celebrations should, in theory, last five days and end with Bhai Dooj, a festival identical to Raksha Bandhan. According to the mythology, the inhabitants of Ayodhya lighted earthen lamps to light the city on the night of Amavasya (New Moon Day) to commemorate Rama's fourteen-year exile.

On Diwali, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped. Goddess Lakshmi is said to be happy on Diwali and blesses people with money, hence Lakshmi Puja has special significance on Diwali. Devotees present Goddess Lakshmi with singhada, pomegranate, and quince. Along with the deity, custard apple (sitaphal) and sugarcane are also kept. Water chestnuts are said to be Goddess Lakshmi's favourite. Goddess Lakshmi is offered kesarbhaat, halwa, and kheer.

Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Time, Date & How it's celebrated

On the Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth Tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas, Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated. Devotees worship Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Dhanteras will be observed on November 2 this year. Choti Diwali follows that on November 3.

Diwali 2021: Days for the festival

Diwali Day 1: November 2, 2021, Dwadashi - Dhanteras

Diwali Day 2: November 3, 2021, Trayodashi - Choti Diwali

Diwali Day 3: November 4, 2021, Amavasya - Diwali

Diwali Day 4: November 5, 2021, Pratipada - Padwa

Diwali Day 5: November 6, 2021, Dwitiya - Bhai Duj

Laxmi Pujan 2021: Laxmi Pujan muhurat and Laxmi Pujan timing

Time: 6.09 pm to 8.20 pm.

Pradosh Kaal: 17:34:09 pm to 20:06:20 pm.

Vrashbh Kaal: 18:10:29 pm to 20:60:20 pm.

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 6.03 am on November 4, 2021, and ends at 2.44 am on November 5, 2021.

Diwali 2021 Muhurat

Nishita Kal: November 5, 11.39 pm to 00.31 pm.

The Sinha Lagna starts at 00.39, on November 5, and ends at 2.56 am, on November 6.

Shrabh Choghadiya Muhurta on Diwali:

Early morning muhurta: 06:34:53 am to 07:57:17 pm.

Muhurta for the morning: 10:42:06 am to 14:49:20 pm.

Muhurta For Evening: 16:11:45 pm to 20:49:31 pm.

The Ratri Muhurta is from 24:04:53 pm to 01:42:34 pm.

(IMAGE: PTI)