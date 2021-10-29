Diwali 2021: Check Here For Laxmi Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Time, Date & How It Is Celebrated

Quick links:
(Image: PTI)
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most important celebrations. In some parts, the festivities begin with Govatsa Dwadashi, but in others, they begin with Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi). Diwali celebrations should, in theory, last five days and end with Bhai Dooj, a festival identical to Raksha Bandhan. According to the mythology, the inhabitants of Ayodhya lighted earthen lamps to light the city on the night of Amavasya (New Moon Day) to commemorate Rama's fourteen-year exile.
On Diwali, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped. Goddess Lakshmi is said to be happy on Diwali and blesses people with money, hence Lakshmi Puja has special significance on Diwali. Devotees present Goddess Lakshmi with singhada, pomegranate, and quince. Along with the deity, custard apple (sitaphal) and sugarcane are also kept. Water chestnuts are said to be Goddess Lakshmi's favourite. Goddess Lakshmi is offered kesarbhaat, halwa, and kheer.
On the Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth Tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas, Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated. Devotees worship Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Dhanteras will be observed on November 2 this year. Choti Diwali follows that on November 3.