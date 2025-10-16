Diwali Fomo Is Real: 5 Ways You Can Enjoy The Festival Of Lights Despite Being Away From Home And Family

Diwali 2025: The festive week has begun, and the air is filled with enthusiasm and gusto. Streets are decked up with blingy lights, night skies are lit up with firecrackers and houses are cleaned impeccably to look their best ahead of the festival of lights. Diwali also brings with it a reason for friends and family to come together and celebrate. But for those living away from home—be it for studies, work, or travel—missing out on these warm moments can lead to an all-too-familiar feeling: Diwali FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

While there is no replacement for the warmth and comfort of family, you can still soak in the festive spirit and make the day special, no matter where you are. Here are some ways in which you can make the most of the day, even if you are not close to your loved ones.

Create your own celebration space

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20 | Image: Freepik

Even if you live in a PG, an apartment or a hostel room, you can create the festive vibe by setting up a small festive corner in your space. Light diyas, hang fairy lights, and add a few fresh marigolds or rangoli designs. A little décor instantly lifts your mood and brings Diwali’s essence closer. You don’t need an elaborate setup—even a few lights and incense can fill your space with positivity and warmth.

Indulge in festive food (Better if homemade)

Send heartfelt wishes to your loved ones on Diwali | Image: Freepik

Indian festivals bring with them a delectable menu. Diwali has a series of special food items, especially sweets, that one would naturally miss when away from home. Treat yourself to some Diwali favourites like samosas, kheer, or gulab jamun—even if you’re cooking for one. Many online stores deliver festive hampers, sweets, and snacks, so you can still relish those nostalgic flavours that remind you of home. But gathering the ingredients and preparing the dishes yourself will not only help you kill time, but also help you get closer to the taste of home.

Start your own Diwali tradition: Give back the kindness

While Diwali at home and with loved ones is fun-filled, it often leaves very little space for innovation or experiment. This time, make the most of your alone time and spread kindness around, marking the beginning of a new Diwali tradition. Volunteer at a local shelter, donate clothes, or share sweets with neighbours or coworkers. Acts of giving not only uplift others but also fill you with a sense of belonging and joy. You can carry this tradition forward and take it back home on every other Diwali.



Dress up in your ethnic best



Make the most of Diwali, even if it is a brief celebration | Image: Freepik

Just because you are away from home does not mean you need to be away from all festivities. Diwali is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a new outfit (traditional, if you prefer). Bring out your jhumkis and bandhgalas and enjoy your solo fashion show. Click multiple pictures and share them with your loved ones.



Celebrate with the local community

Celebrate the day with people around you | Image: Freepik