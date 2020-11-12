Diwali Celebrations Across The Globe, How Do Other Countries Mark The Festival Of Lights?

Not just India, the festival of lights or Diwali is celebrated across the globe every year. From the United States to Singapore, people from all communities unite to mark the auspicious day that marks the victory of good over evil. This year, one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals falls on November 14, that is the 15th day of the Kartika month. While it’s all about lights, positivity, and optimistic outlook for life, traditional Diwali celebrations involve the lighting of Diyas, making Rangolis, and praying to Goddess Laxmi in traditional attire. This time, every year, the atmosphere filled with festivals calls for gratitude and gaiety even if it falls amid COVID-19 pandemic.

How is Diwali celebrated across the globe?

Singapore

Diwali or Deepawali is a public holiday in Singapore that houses a significant population of Indians. The streets of Singapore are transformed with colourful flowers, buntings and lights. Similar to India, even the storefronts are decorated with flowers and people dawn their traditional style in an area called ‘Little India’.

The magic touch of Diwali is all around.

Little India in Singapore is beautifully decorated as always. pic.twitter.com/wi2gwwz0zm — Deepak Venkatesh (@deepakvenkatesh) November 9, 2020

Read - Delhi's Air Quality 'very Poor', Likely To Enter 'severe' Category On Diwali

Mauritius

Similar to other nations, Mauritius also has a large number of Indians and other communities that also celebrate the festival of lights. The festivities are mostly panned out for an entire week and Diwali is a public holiday on the multi-cultural island. Firecrackers, Diyas, Rangolis, and other traditions are overwhelmingly followed in the nation that has more than 50% population of Hindus. There are competitions also organised in educational institutes.

Kolam drawing competition

‘Settlement of indentured workers in

Mauritius’

Great to associate with Tamil league



மொரீஷியஸில் ஒப்பந்த தொழிலாளர் குடியேற்றம்" என்ற கருப்பொருளின் கீழ் நடைபெற்ற கோலம் போட்டியில் தமிழ் லீக்குடன் இணைந்து ஒருங்கிணைத்ததில் மகிழ்ச்சியடைகிறோம். pic.twitter.com/zqg33RyqKR — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) November 10, 2020

Malaysia

Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, the multi-religious society marks the festival as a public holiday. Similar to Singapore, there is a ‘Little India’ area in the capital city Kuala Lumpur where most of the celebrations take place outside the homes of Hindus. Friends and families also get together to pray and offer special menus having Indian snacks and sweets.

Read - 2,500 Personnel To Be Deployed Across Delhi On Diwali

Read - Tahira Kashyap Kick-starts Diwali Decoration With Kids, Jokes 'you Can Hire Us Too'

Nepal

In this neighbouring nation, the festival is celebrated as ‘Tihar’ which is also the second-most celebrated festival in the country after Dusshera or ‘Dashain’ as called in Nepal. On of the days of the five-day-long festival is Kukur Tihar’ when the relationship between dogs and humans is worshipped. Stray, as well as pet dogs, are offered garlands and other delicious foods.

USA

Asians make a significant amount of US population and thus the Indian diaspora along with other communities celebrate the day with unphased enthusiasm. Celebrations are marked in almost all US states including Illinois, Texas or California, with temples across the cities decorated and the Diwali night that witnesses priests performing the customary prayers.

Australia

Once again, with a large number of Indians, over the years, Diwali at Federation Square in Melbourne has now become one of the largest celebrations in the island nation. The festival is marked with a grand display of fireworks, live entertainment including dances, art and cultural shows.

Diwali 2019 by Celebrate India at Federation Square, Melbourne, Australia https://t.co/fG1P9uUTtl pic.twitter.com/lni2M1VJM1 — Kevin Peterson (@kevpet40) October 22, 2019

Read - Amanda Cerny Welcomes "New Beginnings" As She Poses For Diwali In A Traditional Attire

Read - 'Baahubali' To Be Telecast In Kannada For The First Time On Diwali 2020

