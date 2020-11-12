'Baahubali' To Be Telecast In Kannada For The First Time On Diwali 2020

The much-loved two-part franchise Baahubali is all set to be telecast in Kannada on the occasion of Diwali 2020. The channel Colors Kannada has attained rights to the dubbing and is planning to treat fans on November 15. The two films were previously dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi, attracting a huge audience to the theatres in Kerala and various parts of North India. The makers could not dub the film in Kannada at the time of its release due to a conflict with the Kannada dubbing industry.

The blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, will soon have a Kannada version and fans have been quite elated about it. The Kannada version of the films will have a world television premiere at 4:30 pm on November 15. According to a report by The News Minute, the dubbing rights of the film was only acquired by the team a month back after a prolonged battle between the producers of Sandalwood and dubbing artists. The main argument of the producers was that dubbed films were affecting the business of original Kannada films that only release in Kannada-speaking states.

The Baahubali series also gained a huge fan base amongst the locals of different regions as the film was released in various languages. It was originally made in Telugu and was dubbed in Hindi and south Indian languages like Malayalam and Tamil. The box office collection also increased rapidly as the content reached a larger audience through the dubbed version. Baahubali films were reportedly made on a budget of ₹400 crores and managed to make a whooping ₹1700 crores worldwide.

Baahubali: The Beginning is a periodic drama film which released in the year 2015 across theatres in India. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, and Nassar in key roles, amongst others. The sequel of the film released in 2019. It is considered one of the most successful films of Indian cinema.

