Tahira Kashyap Kick-starts Diwali Decoration With Kids, Jokes 'you Can Hire Us Too'

Just ahead of Diwali, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap seems to be decorating the house with her kids Virajveer and Virushka. Tahira took to Instagram and shared pictures from their preparations while decorating the house for the festive season. In the pictures, the trio can be seen making lamps out of paper to avoid any pollution and celebrate it in an eco-friendly manner. Apart from giving a sneak peek of their preparations, Tahira even penned a quirky caption for her fans which gathered much attention.

Tahira Kashyap kick-starts Diwali decorations with kids

While captioning the post, the author mentioned that the trio who were decorating their house is available for hire as well. Tahira whop that the trio who have been working hard while decorating the house with handmade lanterns are now ready to get hired to decorate any other house as well with their skills. In one of the pictures, the trio also flaunted their handmade colorful lanterns that is sure to give you that festive fervor. Several fans of Tahira were quick enough to comment under the beautiful post while anticipating hiring the three for decorating their house.

One of the users placed an order for a blue lantern and asked if she could provide it in bulk. Another user commented, “Precious Moments.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Sending lots of love to Ayushmann Tahira Virushka virajveer and the whole family.” Another user called Tahira the “best mother in the world.” Even though Ayushmann Khurrana is not in town as he is shooting for his film in Chandigarh, it seems that Tahira has taken the responsibility of decorating the house and managing everything without him.



Meanwhile, since this year the actor could not make up to the Karwa Chauth celebrations due to his professional commitments, the couple celebrated the day via face time this year. Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in her Karwa Chauth getup. She captioned the photo, "Opening up my heart to the moon! Within the same city and yet a long-distance one this year too @ayushmannk FaceTiming this day has become an every year ritual (sic).”

(Image credit: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram)

