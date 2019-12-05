Top 5 Christmas Decoration Ideas That Are Budget-friendly

With Christmas coming up, your budget revolves around the sweets and decorations for your house. You have to spend racks of money to decorate your home and give it a festive look for Christmas. There are so many things you cannot avoid spending money on but you can definitely save some money on your Christmas decorations. Here are top budget-friendly Christmas decorations that will add a festive touch to your home.

Create your own Christmas mantle

The one thing that impresses the living room decorations is the Christmas mantle. You can take a large mirror and scatter snowflakes around it. The snowflakes are made of foam, you can add glitter to the flakes. It is the best time to use your creativity and create your own letters for Christmas. This mantle arrangement will save a lot of your money.

Use Jar Candle Lights

This is an excellent Christmas decoration that will adorn your space in the house. You don't run errands to get glass jars and candles. You can use the jars at your place and use a mixture of Epsom salt and glitter the snow you add on it. You can then place this decor on the mantle or a bar.

Create Candleholders

You may have ample candles but are not sure of how to place and decorate them properly. All you need is the wine glasses from your house. You can take the wine glasses from your pantry and place them upside. Later, add those mini candles over the top. The empty space in the wine glasses can be filled with Christmas leaves and berries.

Use branches for Christmas decorations

This is one of the Christmas decorations that is simple to create and easy on your pockets. All you need is the white spray that has been laying in your garage, ornaments and a small vase. You can get the branches from your yard or simply from your surroundings. Take the vase and add branches to it. You can colour the branches as per your choice and decorate the branches with ornaments.

Hang glamourous homemade Icicles

You can make these Christmas decorations that don't require spending huge money and they are easy to create too. You can take leftover gift paper or cardstock paper. Just cut circles or shapes of your choice and one cardstock paper and wrap it with gift paper. Join all these circles together. Your homemade Icicles are ready to decorate your home.

