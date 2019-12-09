New Year Food: Top Trifle Recipes You Must Try This New Year

It is the month of December, and people are excited about Christmas and New Year. It is the most perfect time to relish and indulge in scrumptious food. Of all the recipes, the New Year desserts are made in advance so that your pantry is loaded with these yummy delicacies, enough to share with relatives and friends. One of the most amazing New Year desserts to end your delicious festive meal is Trifle. Trifle recipe is loaded with creams, fruits, and nuts. The added advantage is that this new year food is easy to carry. Here are some of the best trifle recipes that you should try.

New Year Trifle Recipe

Ingredients

4 tbsp readymade cake

3 tbsp cranberries

1/2 cup orange, raspberries, strawberries

1/3 cup of whipped cream

1/2 cup custard powder

How to make this new year food?

Take a bowl and add the cake and cover the bottom of the trifle dish. To prepare the cranberry sauce, take cranberry juice to boil and add jelly and mix together. Later, add icing sugar. Refrigerate this new year food until partly set. You can drizzle some rum over the custard and pour the custard into the bowl. Top with whipped cream. Remove the trifle from the fridge and spoon the custard and decorate this trifle recipe with chopped nuts and sprinkles.

Mango Trifle Recipe

Ingredients

7-8 pieces of strawberry

1/2 cup fresh cream

1 cup peeled and chopped mango

1/2 kg cake

3 tbsp water

1 tbsp vanilla essence

How to make this new year food?

To prepare this delicious trifle recipe, take a bowl and add fresh cream. In another bowl, add water and vanilla essence. Squeeze the juice from mango and stir with the mixture. Cut the cake into pieces and pour the vanilla essence on the cake, let it set aside for some time. Then top the cake with mango pieces and top a layer of fresh cream. Garnish the cake with strawberries or fruits of your choice. Serve this new year food chilled.

Raspberry and Brownie Trifle Recipe

Ingredients

1/3 cup brownie and sour cream and chocolate chips

1 tbsp cashews

3 tbsp sugar

1 1/2 cup sour cream and heavy cream

2-3 tbsp raspberries and strawberries

How to make this new year food?

In a mixer, whisk the heavy and sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Make sure you whisk at a higher speed until the peak is formed. Fill the trifle glass with alternate layers of yummy brownie, raspberries, strawberries, nuts, cashews and cream. You can sprinkle each layer with chocolate chips or sprinkles of your choice.

