Doctor's Day Images To Share On Social Media To Show Gratitude Towards Doctors

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the world is facing a difficult time. This time is even more difficult for doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who are infected are provided with proper medical care. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude every single day. Every year on July 1, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in India to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Doctor's Day is also celebrated in countries like Brazil, Australia, the United States, and others. In the United States and Australia, the day is celebrated on March 30 every year. Similarly in Brazil and Canada, the day is celebrated on October 18 and May 1 every year respectively. Here are some more details about Doctor's Day 2020.

Doctor's Day 2020 theme and why is it celebrated?

In India, Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association that announces a theme every year. In 2019, the theme for National Doctor's Day was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments'. For this year, the theme is yet to be announced by the Indian Medical Association.

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Father's Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Big B As 'coolest Ever', Gets Love From Fans

The day is celebrated to emphasize the value of doctors in our lives and to offer them our respects. On this day, free medical check-up camps are organized at various health care centres and public places by the health care organizations to promote quality medical services free of cost among the public. Several activities at school and college levels are also organised to encourage youth to dedicatedly follow the medical profession. Doctor's Day reminds us to thank our doctors for providing us with selfless service and health care.

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Saving A Life Is The Best Feeling In World, Says Doctor Couple After Defeating COVID-19

Doctor’s Day is an opportunity to thank all the heroes in the medical profession for their selfless contributions. In the current scenario, they are pulling long hours and working round the clock as the world is gripped with this outbreak.

Doctor's Day images to share on this occasion

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | What Is International Fairy Day 2020? Why Is Celebrated? How To Celebrate This Day?

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Social Media Day Quotes You Can Share To Mark This Day On June 30

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock