Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

In India, it is common to see the occurrence of dry days throughout the year. Dry days are days where the Government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc on a specific day or date mark a festival or an election day. This can spoil the plans of people who were unaware of the dry day. Here is a list of dry days in 2021 for the times when you wonder, "is today a dry day?" read on and plan your year accordingly.

Dry Days list

Image credits: Shutterstock

January

14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

February

19 February, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (dry day in Delhi only)

March

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

April

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May

1 May, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

July

20 July, Tuesday: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)

24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)

August

10 August, Tuesday: Muharram

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

30 August, Monday: Janmashtami

September

10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

19 September, Sunday: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

October

2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

8 October, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

15 October, Friday: Dussehra

18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

14 November, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Dry days in Delhi and Punjab)

December

25 December, Saturday: Christmas

Next dry day in 2021

January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sales do not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

A license is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually, liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

Basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age of drinking alcohol in India varies in different states. While some allow drinking alcohol at the age of 18, some states permit alcohol consumption at the age of 25. Some States permit purchasing of alcohol at 18 but not consuming it at pubs and bars before 21. States and Union Territories like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have a complete ban on selling and purchasing of alcohol or require special permit for it.

Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. It is counted as a criminal offence.

Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.

