Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

In India, it is common to see the occurrence of dry days throughout the year. Dry days are days where the Government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc on a specific day or date mark a festival or an election day. This can spoil the plans of people who were unaware of the dry day. Here is a list of dry days in 2021 for the times when you wonder, "is today a dry day?" read on and plan your year accordingly.
Dry Days list
Image credits: Shutterstock
January
- 14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti
- 26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day
- 30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day
February
- 19 February, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
- 27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (dry day in Delhi only)
March
- 8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- 11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri
- 29 March, Monday: Holi
April
- 2 April, Friday: Good Friday
- 14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti
- 21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami
- 25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
May
- 1 May, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)
- 12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr
- 13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr
July
- 20 July, Tuesday: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)
- 24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)
August
- 10 August, Tuesday: Muharram
- 15 August, Sunday: Independence Day
- 30 August, Monday: Janmashtami
September
- 10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi
- 19 September, Sunday: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)
October
- 2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti
- 8 October, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)
- 15 October, Friday: Dussehra
- 18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad
- 20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November
- 4 November, Thursday: Diwali
- 14 November, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi
- 19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
- 24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Dry days in Delhi and Punjab)
December
- 25 December, Saturday: Christmas
Next dry day in 2021
- January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
Liquor laws in India
- Alcohol is something whose demand and sales do not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all.
- The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.
- A license is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually, liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.
- In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.
Basic information about alcohol consumption
- The legal age of drinking alcohol in India varies in different states. While some allow drinking alcohol at the age of 18, some states permit alcohol consumption at the age of 25. Some States permit purchasing of alcohol at 18 but not consuming it at pubs and bars before 21. States and Union Territories like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have a complete ban on selling and purchasing of alcohol or require special permit for it.
- Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. It is counted as a criminal offence.
- Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.
