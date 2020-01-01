The Debate
Dry Days In December 2020: List Of No-alcohol Days For The Month

Festivals

Here is a list of the dry days in December 2020. Reportedly, Christmas is the only dry day, which is marked in the month of December

dry days in december 2020

Mostly observed on major national festivals occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, there are a minimum of one and a maximum of four dry days in a single month. Just like every year, under the Alcohol Laws of India Act, there are specific days in a year, when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, the month of December stands out as an exception, as it is the only month with the least number of dry days in every state. Here is a list of the days in December, for the year 2020, which will be observed as a Dry Day, popularly known as the no alcohol day.

Christmas is the only dry day in December 2020

As reported by several leading news publications, Christmas is the only dry day, which is marked in the month of December. Dry days are specific days when the sale of any 'toxic' substances is prohibited to maintain the sanctity of that particular day. Primarily observed on December 25 every year, Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, to mark which the Indian Government has restricted the sale of alcohol. However several reports also suggest that in December, Thanksgiving is also marked as a dry day in India.

Other dry days in India

Date Day Festival

January 15

 Wednesday

Makar Sankranti

January 26

 Sunday 

Republic Day

January 30

 

 Thursday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

February 18

 Tuesday

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 19

 Wednesday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

February 21

 Friday

Maha Shivaratri

March 10

 Tuesday

Holi

April 2

 Thursday

Rama Navami

April 6

 Monday

Mahavir Jayanti

April 10

 Friday

Good Friday

 

May 1

 Friday

Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)

May 7

 Thursday

Buddha Purnima

May 24

 Saturday

Eid al-Fitr

 

July 1

 Wednesday

Ashadi Ekadashi

July 31

 Friday

Eid al-Adha

August 11

 Tuesday

Janmashtami

August 15

 Saturday

Independence Day

August 22

 Saturday

Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29

 Saturday

Muharram

 

October 2

 Friday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 25

 Sunday Dussehra

October 31

 Sunday Valmiki Jayanti
November 25 Wednesday Kartik Ekadashi
November 31 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

