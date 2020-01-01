Dry Days In December 2020: List Of No-alcohol Days For The Month

Mostly observed on major national festivals occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, there are a minimum of one and a maximum of four dry days in a single month. Just like every year, under the Alcohol Laws of India Act, there are specific days in a year, when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, the month of December stands out as an exception, as it is the only month with the least number of dry days in every state. Here is a list of the days in December, for the year 2020, which will be observed as a Dry Day, popularly known as the no alcohol day.

Also Read | Cold, Dry Weather Persists In UP, Rain Likely On New Year's Eve

Christmas is the only dry day in December 2020

As reported by several leading news publications, Christmas is the only dry day, which is marked in the month of December. Dry days are specific days when the sale of any 'toxic' substances is prohibited to maintain the sanctity of that particular day. Primarily observed on December 25 every year, Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, to mark which the Indian Government has restricted the sale of alcohol. However several reports also suggest that in December, Thanksgiving is also marked as a dry day in India.

Also Read | Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2020: Check The Complete List Here

Other dry days in India

Date Day Festival January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti January 26 Sunday Republic Day January 30 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary February 18 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti February 21 Friday Maha Shivaratri March 10 Tuesday Holi April 2 Thursday Rama Navami April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti April 10 Friday Good Friday May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra) May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima May 24 Saturday Eid al-Fitr July 1 Wednesday Ashadi Ekadashi July 31 Friday Eid al-Adha August 11 Tuesday Janmashtami August 15 Saturday Independence Day August 22 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi August 29 Saturday Muharram October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 25 Sunday Dussehra October 31 Sunday Valmiki Jayanti November 25 Wednesday Kartik Ekadashi November 31 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

Also Read | Dry Brushing Technique For Skin Care; Right Usage And Benefits

Also Read | Dry Days In Mumbai 2020: Full Month-wise List When Alcohol Will Not Be Available