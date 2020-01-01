Dry Days In December 2020: List Of No-alcohol Days For The Month

Mostly observed on major national festivals occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, there are a minimum of one and a maximum of four dry days in a single month. Just like every year, under the Alcohol Laws of India Act, there are specific days in a year, when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, the month of December stands out as an exception, as it is the only month with the least number of dry days in every state. Here is a list of the days in December, for the year 2020, which will be observed as a Dry Day, popularly known as the no alcohol day.
As reported by several leading news publications, Christmas is the only dry day, which is marked in the month of December. Dry days are specific days when the sale of any 'toxic' substances is prohibited to maintain the sanctity of that particular day. Primarily observed on December 25 every year, Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, to mark which the Indian Government has restricted the sale of alcohol. However several reports also suggest that in December, Thanksgiving is also marked as a dry day in India.
|Date
|Day
|Festival
|
January 15
|Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
January 26
|Sunday
|
Republic Day
|
January 30
|Thursday
|
Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary
|
February 18
|Tuesday
|
Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|
February 19
|Wednesday
|
Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
|
February 21
|Friday
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
March 10
|Tuesday
|
Holi
|
April 2
|Thursday
|
Rama Navami
|
April 6
|Monday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 10
|Friday
|
Good Friday
|
May 1
|Friday
|
Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)
|
May 7
|Thursday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 24
|Saturday
|
Eid al-Fitr
|
July 1
|Wednesday
|
Ashadi Ekadashi
|
July 31
|Friday
|
Eid al-Adha
|
August 11
|Tuesday
|
Janmashtami
|
August 15
|Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
August 22
|Saturday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
August 29
|Saturday
|
Muharram
|
October 2
|Friday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 25
|Sunday
|Dussehra
|
October 31
|Sunday
|Valmiki Jayanti
|November 25
|Wednesday
|Kartik Ekadashi
|November 31
|Monday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
