Dry Days In December 2021: Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available In India

December, the last month of the English Calender, is a month of parties. Many people go on vacations during the holidays, enjoy a night out or gatherings with friends, or visit restaurants. Often people also consume alcohol during parties. Since it is the end of the year, the number of parties and social functions also increases, and so does the demand for alcohol. But, your plan may be spoiled if you find that the day of your party is the next dry day in December.

If you accidentally plan to party on a dry day, you will not be able to consume alcohol. So, partygoers must have a clear knowledge about the December dry days list to make plans accordingly. In this article, you will find the complete list of dry days in December 2021.

What are dry days?

Dry days are also called no-alcohol days. The Indian government legally declares these days as dry days. On such days, alcohol retail shops and off-shops remain closed. On the other hand, pubs, bars, nightclubs that serve alcohol also cannot serve alcohol to their patrons. The same rule applies to restaurants too.

In general, dry days are declared on auspicious days or days having national importance.

December dry days list for 2021

Here is the complete December dry days list, which you can use for reference-

Date Day Festival December 25, 2021 Saturday Christmas

As you can see, the only dry day in December 2021 is Christmas, which is an auspicious day.

Some facts related to alcohol consumption in India