Dry Days In Gurugram: A List Of All The Dry Days In Gurugram In 2021

As the year 2020 is about to end, a lot of people have already started making plans for the coming year. Gurugram is known as a party hub. However, there are 'dry days' where the sale of alcohol is prohibited. Here is a list of dry days in Gurugram 2021 for the times when you wonder, "is today a dry day in Gurugram?" Read on and plan your year accordingly.

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A 'dry day' is one where the government prohibits the sale of alcohol. This includes all the clubs and restaurants where alcohol is served. A 'dry day' can be declared for various reasons like a government holiday or state-level holiday. It can also be due to elections or a festival.

Next dry day in Gurugram

January 14

Gurugram dry days list

January

14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

March

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

July

July 31: Eid al-Adha

August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

November

November 4: Diwali

December

December 25: Christmas

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sales do not fall. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

A license is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually, liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

