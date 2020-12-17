Dry Days In January 2021: A List Of Dry Days And The Occasions On Which They Fall

January is the first month of every year according to the Gregorian Calendar that is followed in India. In the country, dry days are a common occurrence when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol on a specific date due to several reasons. So here is a list of dry days in January for the times when you wonder, "is today a dry day?" Read on.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A dry day is one where the Government prohibits the sale of alcohol on that specific date and day. This includes all the clubs and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. A dry day can be declared for various reasons like a Government holiday or state-level holiday. It can also be due to elections or a festival.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

January dry days list

Date and Day Occasion January 14 Thursday Makar Sankranti January 26 Tuesday Republic Day January 30 Saturday Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Next dry day in January

January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sales do not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

A license is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

Basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age of drinking alcohol in India varies in different states. While some allow drinking alcohol at the age of 18, some states permit alcohol consumption at the age of 25. Some States permit purchasing of alcohol at 18 but not consuming it at pubs and bars before 21. States and Union Territories like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have a complete ban on selling and purchasing of alcohol or require special permit for it.

Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. It is counted as a criminal offence.

Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study