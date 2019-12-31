Delhi Street Food: Some Must-try, Delicious Street Food Items In The Capital City

Delhi is a city where all the food lovers reside. They try out many dishes and all those amazing dishes are sold on the streets and restaurants to please the residents. Being the capital city, it has a mixed crowd, but it is mostly influenced by the Northern culture of India. Therefore, its street food constitutes of many North Indian dishes. Here is a list of some of the most delicious and stomach pleasing dishes that one can enjoy on the streets of the Indian capital-

Chole Kulche

People residing in Delhi are crazy about Chole Kulche. Everyone who visits this place wants to experience the pleasing flavours of this delicacy. It is a unique spicy dish prepared with boiled Chole with the addition of fresh tomatoes, onions, and lemon. The Chole is consumed with a Kulcha fried in butter. Once a person has this incredible dish, there is no going back.

Also Read | Food festivals in India that should not be missed if you are a foodie

Chole Bhature

People in the capital love to try out different food, particularly the spicy and quirky dishes. Chole Bhature is a wondrous dish where the Chole is spicy and tasty, and the Bhature is crunchy and big. This distinct food item is eaten with Raita or Dahi sometimes. The best part about the dish is that it is known for its fluffy Bhature and an appetizing Chole.

Also Read | Biggest food trends for the year 2019 that ruled the food industry

Samosa Chaat

Samosa is a nationwide favourite of all food lovers. it is prepared in several ways. The size of this quirky triangular dish varies as per the person who is preparing it. While trying out variants, this amazing soul pleasing of Samosa appeared with the name of Samosa Chaat. It is a mix of Samosa mixed with Ragda (Chole bhaji), onion, chutney, and Sev.

Also Read | Local food in Kolkata: Kathi Roll to Chhanar Jilipi; where to enjoy the delicious dishes

Also Read | Calcium deficiency can be combated easily with these food items, check it out