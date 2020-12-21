Dry Days In Ghaziabad 2021: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

'Dry days' can be a big mood spoiler when you are planning a party. If you live in Ghaziabad and enjoy drinking on weekends there are a couple of 'dry days' in the city you need to be aware of. While there are a few months there are no dry days, there are some months where you might have to stock up or postpone your weekend plans.
What is a dry day and why is it declared so?
A dry day is a day wherein the consumption of alcohol is banned in the city. This could be on festivals or on national holidays. On these days, along with shutting down local shops, restaurants and clubs are instructed to not serve alcohol to their costumers. Take a look at the dry days in Ghaziabad in the coming year 2021.
Ghaziabad dry days list for 2021
January (3 days)
- 14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti
- 26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day
- 30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day
February (1 day)
- 27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti
March (3 days)
- 8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- 11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri
- 29 March, Monday: Holi
April (4 days)
- 2 April, Friday: Good Friday
- 14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti
- 21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami
- 25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
May (2 days)
- 12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr
- 13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr
No dry days in June
July (1 day)
- 24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima
August (2 days)
- 10 August, Tuesday: Muharram
- 15 August, Sunday: Independence Day
- 30 August, Monday: Janmashtami
September (1 day)
- 10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi
October (4 days)
- 2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti
- 15 October, Friday: Dussehra
- 18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad
- 20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November (3 days)
- 4 November, Thursday: Diwali
- 19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
- 24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)
December (1 day)
- 25 December, Saturday: Christmas
Basic rules of alcohol consumption all over India
- The legal age of drinking alcohol in Ghaziabad is 25
- Drinking and driving are strictly prohibited.
- Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.
