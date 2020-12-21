Dry Days In Ghaziabad 2021: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

'Dry days' can be a big mood spoiler when you are planning a party. If you live in Ghaziabad and enjoy drinking on weekends there are a couple of 'dry days' in the city you need to be aware of. While there are a few months there are no dry days, there are some months where you might have to stock up or postpone your weekend plans.

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A dry day is a day wherein the consumption of alcohol is banned in the city. This could be on festivals or on national holidays. On these days, along with shutting down local shops, restaurants and clubs are instructed to not serve alcohol to their costumers. Take a look at the dry days in Ghaziabad in the coming year 2021.

Ghaziabad dry days list for 2021

January (3 days)

14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

February (1 day)

27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

March (3 days)

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

April (4 days)

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May (2 days)

12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

No dry days in June

July (1 day)

24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima

August (2 days)

10 August, Tuesday: Muharram

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

30 August, Monday: Janmashtami

September (1 day)

10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October (4 days)

2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

15 October, Friday: Dussehra

18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November (3 days)

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)

December (1 day)

25 December, Saturday: Christmas

Basic rules of alcohol consumption all over India

The legal age of drinking alcohol in Ghaziabad is 25 Drinking and driving are strictly prohibited. Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.

