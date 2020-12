As the New Year is around the corner, many of us have started making plans for vacations and parties. But before you pick up the long weekend, which will go with your party plan in Chennai, take a look at the days when there will be a dry day and all the liquor shops are supposed to remain shut. So to save yourself from the last minute confusion like - "is today a dry day in Chennai?" or - "when is the next dry day in Chennai", take a look at the list for the year 2021 below.

Dry Days in Chennai 2021: Full list of no-alcohol days in the city

January

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May

May 1: May-day

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June

You can party on any weekend or day in June as there is no dry day in the sixth month.

July

July 31: Eid al-Adha

August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

December 25: Christmas

Here is a list of all the public holidays that the city will have:

First Quarter:

January 1 – New Year

January 15 – Pongal

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26 – Republic Day

March 23 – Telugu New Year

Second Quarter:

April 1 – Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks

April 2 – Good Friday

April 13 – Telugu New Year's Day

April 14 – Tamil New Year / Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday

April 25 – Mahavir Jayanti

May 1 – Labourers / May Day

May 14 – Ramzan

Third Quarter:

July 21 – Bakrid

August 15 – Independence Day

August 20 – Muharram

August 30 – Janamasthmi

September 10 – Ganesh Chaturthi

Fourth Quarter: