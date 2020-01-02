Dry Days In Gurgaon 2020: Keep An Eye On The No-alcohol Days Before You Plan Parties

Dry days are barriers for a lot of party enthusiasts across the country. Be it metropolitan cities or any other urban towns for that matter, the party culture in the urban towns of India is much more prominent. Dry days can be a big deal as the lifestyle in these towns comprise of hectic schedules and chilled out weekends. Gurgaon is one of the tier two cities of India situated on Delhi and Haryana's border which has a very prominent party culture too. Thus, it is better to have the knowledge about the dry days in Gurgaon in 2020 so that you have amazing parties throughout the year.

Also Read | Dry Days In November 2020 To Keep An Eye Out For Before You Plan Parties

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year when the sales of alcohol are banned. This includes every club and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. These days can be any government holiday or state-level holidays due to elections, etc.

Also Read | Dry Days In Hyderabad 2020: A List Of All The Government-approved Dry Days In Hyderabad

List of Dry days in Gurgaon in 2020

Date Day Festival January 15, 2020 Wednesday Makar Sankranti January 26, 2020 Sunday Republic Day February 21, 2020 Friday Maha Shivratri March 10, 2020 Tuesday Holi April 2, 2020 Thursday Ram Navami April 6, 2020 Monday Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2020 Friday Good Friday May 1, 2020 Friday Maharashtra Day May 7, 2020 Thursday Buddha Purnima May 24, 2020 Sunday Eid Ul-Fitr July 31, 2020 Friday Bakra Eid August 11, 2020 Tuesday Janamashtmi August 15, 2020 Saturday Independence Day August 30, 2020 Sunday Muharram October 2, 2020 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 25, 2020 Sunday Vijay Dashmi October 30, 2020 Friday Eid-e-Milad November 14, 2020 Saturday Diwali November 30, 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25, 2020 Friday Christmas

Also Read | List Of Dry Days In October 2020, Plan Your Parties And Meet-ups Accordingly

Also Read | Dry Days In Chennai 2020: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City