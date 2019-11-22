The Debate
Easy, No-fuss Turkey Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

Festivals

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States. Here are some turkey recipes to cook for your family this Thanksgiving.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thanksgiving 2019

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Hosting Thanksgiving dinner might seem tough. You have a lot on your plate. The most important thing is the Thanksgiving menu. Turkey is like a sign of Thanksgiving and cooking it is a must. Do something different from every year’s classic turkey dishes. Check out different types of Turkey dishes to try on Thanksgiving this year.  

Best turkey dishes to try this thanksgiving

Seasoned Roasted Turkey 

Garnished with clementines and sprigs of rosemary, seasoned roasted turkey is quite crisp and yet juicy. Roasted turkey is simple and no-fuss but still packed with seasonal flavour. However, this recipe takes approximately three hours to get prepared. You can also change the seasonings to Herb Roasted Turkey With Garlic, Apple Cinnamon Roasted Turkey, Garlic Herb Butter Turkey. 

Instant Pot Turkey Breast 

If you want to opt for a side turkey dish, try out the Instant Pot recipe. You get the best part of the bird and it takes less than an hour to cook. This recipe is crunchy creamy and sweet. Pressure cook the proportionately chopped breast and cook it in your choice sauce.  

Tropical Turkey Salad

Turkey, papaya, coconut, and starfruit make a great salad. Prepare a Tropical Turkey Salad for your appetizers. Toss turkey, starfruit, papaya and coconuts for a great salad appetizer. 

