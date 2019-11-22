Easy, No-fuss Turkey Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Hosting Thanksgiving dinner might seem tough. You have a lot on your plate. The most important thing is the Thanksgiving menu. Turkey is like a sign of Thanksgiving and cooking it is a must. Do something different from every year’s classic turkey dishes. Check out different types of Turkey dishes to try on Thanksgiving this year.

Also Read | Thanksgiving recipes: Some of the must-bake Thanksgiving pies

Also Read | Thanksgiving: All you need to know about the festival in the US

Best turkey dishes to try this thanksgiving

Seasoned Roasted Turkey

Garnished with clementines and sprigs of rosemary, seasoned roasted turkey is quite crisp and yet juicy. Roasted turkey is simple and no-fuss but still packed with seasonal flavour. However, this recipe takes approximately three hours to get prepared. You can also change the seasonings to Herb Roasted Turkey With Garlic, Apple Cinnamon Roasted Turkey, Garlic Herb Butter Turkey.

Leave the cooking to us for #Thanksgiving!

Enjoy our pre-fixed Bird N' Beef menu featuring a 10oz Prime Filet Mignon with Seasoned Potato Farm Raised Roasted Turkey & all the fixin's!

Reserve today ---> https://t.co/l1ygOjfEf4 pic.twitter.com/UqctBkq7fn — Old Homestead NYC (@OldHomestead) November 8, 2018

Instant Pot Turkey Breast

If you want to opt for a side turkey dish, try out the Instant Pot recipe. You get the best part of the bird and it takes less than an hour to cook. This recipe is crunchy creamy and sweet. Pressure cook the proportionately chopped breast and cook it in your choice sauce.

My attempt at Christmas dinner. Very moist crock pot turkey breast & stove top (pic before mashed potatoes). #chr... pic.twitter.com/uYS6FQwvMu — Trisha Lyn Fawver (@TrishaLyn) December 26, 2014

Tropical Turkey Salad

Turkey, papaya, coconut, and starfruit make a great salad. Prepare a Tropical Turkey Salad for your appetizers. Toss turkey, starfruit, papaya and coconuts for a great salad appetizer.

thedelicious is serving up serious tropical vibes with her cobb salad featuring our Aloha Sunshine Turkey Breast! Have you tried it yet? Be sure to tag us in your creations using #AlohaAdventure for a chance to win a surprise on us! pic.twitter.com/cTYsoZx0aN — Boar's Head (@Boars_Head) September 12, 2019

Also Read | Best thanksgiving episodes from How I Met Your Mother including slapsgiving

Also Read | Thanksgiving: Four must-watch episodes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S