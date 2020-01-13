The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Oats Pongal Recipe: Learn How To Make This Healthy Dish Easily At Home

Food

Oats Pongal is a very healthy and easy to cook South Indian breakfast and is loved by many. Read ahead to have a look at the recipe of oats Pongal and more.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
oats pongal

Oats Pongal is a very healthy and easy to cook South Indian breakfast. Oats have been becoming very popular as a breakfast option due to all its health benefits and fast-to cook texture. 

If you’re looking for healthy oats recipes, this tasty oats Pongal could be for you. Roasted oats are cooked with moong dal and seasoned with mild spices and ginger. You can make it healthy by adding spinach, drumstick leaves, or methi leaves as well. Read ahead to have a look at the recipe of oats Pongal-

Also Read | Orange And Ginger Detox Drink Recipe That You Must Drink For Good Health

Recipe for oats Pongal

Ingredients

  • Oats 1 cup, dry roast for 4 mins
  •  Yellow Moong dal 1/2 cup, dry roast for 5 mins and cook till soft
  •   Spinach 1 cup, finely chopped (optional)
  •   Cashew nuts 4-5, break into pieces
  •   Ginger 1 tsp, grated
  •   Green chillies 2, slit
  •   Salt to taste
  •   Water 1 1/2 cups

 For Tempering

  •   Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp. lightly crushed
  •   Black peppercorns 1 tsp, lightly crushed
  •   Asafoetida 1/4 tsp
  •   Curry leaves 1 sprig
  •   Ghee 3 tsp (or oil)

Also Read | Mint Kiwi Lemonade Recipe: Here's How To Make This Refreshing Drink At Home Easily

How to make?

  • Heat ghee in a vessel, add broken cashew nuts and saute till golden brown.
  • Remove and keep aside. In the same ghee, add crushed cumin and black peppercorns and allow the cumin to splutter.
  • Add asafoetida and curry leaves and saute for a few seconds.
  • Add ginger, green chilies and mix. Add spinach and saute for 3-4 minutes.
  • Add water and salt and bring to a boil. Add oats and mix.
  • Reduce flame and cook for 4 minutes.
  • Add the cooked dal and mix.
  • Place lid and cook for another 3 minutes.
  • Turn off flame and remove onto a serving bowl.
  • Garnish with toasted cashew nuts

  Also Read | Tandoori Chicken Wings Recipe For People Who Love To Relish Grilled Marinated Chicken  

Tips

  • Spinach is optional.
  •   You can add mixed vegetables of your choice for a one-pot meal.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Go🚢.See🗺️.Eat🍽️ (@mapping_food_places) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masalamagic (@lathakishore) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Recibrary (@recibrary) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION