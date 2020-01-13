Oats Pongal Recipe: Learn How To Make This Healthy Dish Easily At Home

Oats Pongal is a very healthy and easy to cook South Indian breakfast. Oats have been becoming very popular as a breakfast option due to all its health benefits and fast-to cook texture.

If you’re looking for healthy oats recipes, this tasty oats Pongal could be for you. Roasted oats are cooked with moong dal and seasoned with mild spices and ginger. You can make it healthy by adding spinach, drumstick leaves, or methi leaves as well. Read ahead to have a look at the recipe of oats Pongal-

Recipe for oats Pongal

Ingredients

Oats 1 cup, dry roast for 4 mins

Yellow Moong dal 1/2 cup, dry roast for 5 mins and cook till soft

Spinach 1 cup, finely chopped (optional)

Cashew nuts 4-5, break into pieces

Ginger 1 tsp, grated

Green chillies 2, slit

Salt to taste

Water 1 1/2 cups

For Tempering

Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp. lightly crushed

Black peppercorns 1 tsp, lightly crushed

Asafoetida 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves 1 sprig

Ghee 3 tsp (or oil)

How to make?

Heat ghee in a vessel, add broken cashew nuts and saute till golden brown.

Remove and keep aside. In the same ghee, add crushed cumin and black peppercorns and allow the cumin to splutter.

Add asafoetida and curry leaves and saute for a few seconds.

Add ginger, green chilies and mix. Add spinach and saute for 3-4 minutes.

Add water and salt and bring to a boil. Add oats and mix.

Reduce flame and cook for 4 minutes.

Add the cooked dal and mix.

Place lid and cook for another 3 minutes.

Turn off flame and remove onto a serving bowl.

Garnish with toasted cashew nuts

Tips

Spinach is optional.

You can add mixed vegetables of your choice for a one-pot meal.

