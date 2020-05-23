Eid Al-Fitr status In Hindi That You Can Upload On Social Media Platforms

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important days of the year for people from the Muslim community. They all meet together and feast on this special occasion. People also meet their relatives and ask for blessings from them.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month according to the Islamic calendar and marks the end of Ramadan. The Islamic calendar is derived from a lunar cycle and has a different length compared to the Gregorian calendar used worldwide. The dates shifts every year based on the position of the moon and the calendar marks a new year about 11 days earlier each year.

This year Eid al-Fitr will begin on the evening of Saturday, May 23, and ends on the evening of Sunday, May 24. Since this year we are facing the global outbreak of COVID-19, people will not be able to meet each on this holy day. But you can set a Hindi status for Eid al Fitr on your social media accounts to wish your family and friends. So here's some Eid al-Fitr status in Hindi you can send to your friends and family and add on on social media.

Eid al-Fitr status in hindi

"हर ख्वाहिश हो मंजूर-ए-खुदा, मिले हर कदम पर रजा-ए-खुदा, फना हो लब्ज-ए-गम यही हैं दुआ, बरसती रहे सदा रहमत-ए-खुदा।। ईद मुबारक"

"दिलों में प्यार जगाने को ईद आई है, हंसो की हंसने-हंसाने को ईद आई है।। EID Mubarak 2020"

"साल में एक बार आती है ईद, खुशियां हजार लाती है ईद, मोमिन के लिए तोहफा है ईद, बच्चों के लिए ईदी है ईद।। EID Mubarak 2020"

"रात का नया चांद मुबारक, चांद की चांदनी मुबारक, फलक को सितारे मुबारक, सितारों को बुलंदी मुबारक।। और आपको ईद मुबारक"

"हवा की खुशबू मुबारक फिज़ा को मौसम मुबारक दिलों को प्यार मुबारक आपको हमारी तरफ से ईद मुबारक"

"चुपके से चांद की चांदनी छू जाए आपको, धीरे से ये हवा कुछ कह जाए आपको, दिल से जो चाहते हो मांग लो खुदा से, हम दुआ करते हैं मिल जाए वो आपको।। आप सभी को ईद मुबारक"

"जिस तरफ़ तू है उधर होंगी सभी की नज़रें ईद के चाँद का दीदार बहाना ही सही।। आपको हमारी तरफ से ईद मुबार"

"मुबारक नाम है तेरा, मुबारक ईद हो तुझको, जिसे तू देखना चाहे, उसी की दीद हो तुझको सभी को ईद मुबारक Happy Eid 2020"

"दीपक में अगर नूर ना होता तन्हा दिल यूँ मजबूर ना होता मैं आपको “ईद मुबारक” कहने जरूर आता अगर आपका घर इतना दूर ना होता।। ईद मुबारक"

"ज़िन्दगी के हर पल खुशियों से कम न हो, आप के हर दिन ईद के दिन से कम न हो, ऐसा ईद का दिन आपको हमेशा नसीब हो! Happy Eid 2020"

"जो खो गया हम से अंधेरी रातों में उसी को ढूंढने के लिए ईद आई है… ईद मुबारक, Happy Eid 2020"

