Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Date, History, Significance Of The Islamic Festival

The holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end with Muslims all over the world gearing up for the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr. The holy month of Ramadan is dedicated to self-infliction and appreciating the lives of those who are less privileged. Patrons observing the holy month offer dedicated prayers and keep a strict fast throughout the day. At the end of the lunar cycle when the holy month concludes, Eid is celebrated.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is a joyous festival in the Muslim community. The day and the days leading up to it are celebrated with vigour and extravaganza. People who observed the fast during Ramanda break their Roza by offering prayer and devouring delicious meals. People wear new outfits, visit friends and family and prepare elaborate meals to mark the occasion.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023?

Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated a day after the new moon is sighted. It falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, as per the Islamic calendar. Eid generally falls on the 29 or 30 days after the beginning of the Ramadan month.

This year Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will fall between April 21 to April 23 depending on the moon sighting. The day can be observed on different days in different regions, depending on when the moon is sighted. In India, Kerala is usually the first state to declare the festival as the date of the festival is decided on the basis of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 History

Eid is one of the most important festivals in the practice of Islam. It is believed that it was during the month of Ramadan that Prophet Muhammed, the founder of Islam, first received the revelation of the Quran. This is one of the reasons why Ramadan is deemed to be a holy month. Thus the period between Ramdan till Eid is considered auspicious in Islam.

Eid 2023 significance

Eid marks the end of the holy month, Ramadan. The name of the festival ‘Eid-ul-Fittr’ literally translates to ‘festival of breaking fast’. The festival holds spiritual and cultural significance. It is believed to be a time to seek blessings and ask for forgiveness from Allah. People celebrating the festival exchange gifts, hold feasts and donate to charitable causes.